Meizu introduces Flyme Auto to power your car infotainment

Along pinch nan Meizu 20 series, nan Chinese institution unveiled its return connected car package called Flyme Auto. Meizu was precocious acquired by Geely, a Chinese automaker behemoth, owning complete a twelve brands, including Polestar and Lotus, truthful nan caller infotainment strategy will apt tally connected Geely-made vehicles first.

Flyme Auto is designed to present a awesome autochthonal experience, but besides seamless integration pinch Flyme-powered smartphoens. The Flyme 10-powered Meizu 20 handset pairs pinch nan car erstwhile you participate nan conveyance and lets you prime up from wherever you near off. You tin proceed utilizing your opened apps straight connected nan car's display. Screen sharing is besides a possibility.

The car makes usage of nan phone's hardware too. The 2 devices tin stock camera provender pinch each different and nan handset itself leverages nan Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC erstwhile superior number crunching is required and besides helps pinch delivering OTA updates to nan car.



Flyme Auto integration

Digital car keys, UWB support for uncovering your car, a sound adjunct and autochthonal desktop situation pinch galore UI customizations are besides connected nan menu. For much details, we urge reference nan elaborate breakdown astatine ArenaEV.com.

Source (in Chinese)