Melbourne weather: Polar vortex to bring freezing temperatures

By Ashley Nickel For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:06 BST, 5 July 2023 | Updated: 05:37 BST, 5 July 2023

A bid of acold fronts are forecast to blast nan eastbound seashore bringing a monolithic snowfall dump to nan Alpine regions.

The cooler conditions, group to get connected Thursday, will beryllium a invited alteration aft a uncommon spotting of rainfall complete NSW and nan ACT earlier successful nan week.

A bid of acold fronts driving nan alteration are expected to bring snowfall much than 50cm heavy to New South Wales' and Victoria's alpine regions done to adjacent week.

Felix Levesque from Weatherzone said rainfall could spot snowfall melt earlier settling connected Thursday but continued freezing conditions will amended snowfall later successful nan week

Alpine regions (above) successful Victoria and New South Wales and forecast to spot snowfall this week

Some snowfall resorts could spot much than 50cm of snowfall successful coming days (pictured, Mount Hotham)

'The bad news is we do person adjacent spot of rainfall connected nan warmer broadside of alpine regions connected Wednesday. That rainfall will stay done remainder of time causing snowfall to melt away,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

'The heaviest rainfall is complete northeastern Victoria's alpine region and portion of New South Wales' alpine region.

'However, we do person a bid of acold fronts coming successful nan adjacent fewer days. Today will beryllium nan warmest time for those areas.'

Mr Levesque said nan somesthesia successful alpine regions will cool done nan week and create cleanable conditions for NSW and Victorian skis resorts.

'The cooler temperatures from coming will spot nan snowfall levels drop,' he said.

'Today's snowfall level is astir 2000m. Tomorrow nan snowfall is expected to autumn down to 1200m, successful statement pinch galore snowfall resorts.

'On Friday nan level will driblet person to 1000m and perchance spell arsenic debased arsenic 700m connected Saturday.

'This could origin dustings of snowfall complete nan New South Wales tablelands which could perchance widen to nan Blue Mountains, but that's little likely.'

Temperatures are forecast to driblet successful alpine regions later this week, pinch snowfall perchance reaching arsenic debased arsenic 700m

Snow will settee successful alpine regions (above) from Thursday with snow expected to autumn down to 1200m

Sydney residents woke to a broad of fog complete nan metropolis connected Wednesday for nan 2nd time running.

Photographs taken of nan skyline show buildings vanished beneath nan cloud.

'Fog successful Sydney correct now looks for illustration personification put a broad complete nan full city,' a section tweeted.

A snowstorm is forecast to blast Alpine regions by Thursday pinch up to 80cm of snowfall group to autumn successful nan pursuing days, Perisher skis edifice reported connected their website.

Rain will persist passim Wednesday pinch constricted visibility making for little than perfect snowfall athletics conditions.

However, a dumping of caller snowfall will group play skiers and snowboarders up for a bumper powder weekend.

It's a chilly week is up for Canberra residents pinch daytime temperatures dropping to a maximum of 13C.

An icy greeting pinch a debased of 1C is expected connected Thursday.

The acold fronts sweeping crossed nan eastbound seashore will bring pinch them gusty winds of astir 25km/h.

The astir powerful winds will get complete nan play pinch up to 40km/h gusts.

Sydney was covered by a broad of fog for nan 2nd time successful a statement connected Wednesday (pictured, nan Sydney Harbour Bridge connected Wednesday morning)

A rainy and acold week up is forecast for residents of Melbourne pinch daytime temperatures improbable to transcend 15C for nan adjacent 7 days.

Persistent showers and upwind will stay accordant successful nan coming days, pinch gusts of up to 45 km/h expected connected Thursday.

Snow is forecast to autumn complete Mt Hotham skis edifice connected Wednesday evening mounting nan edifice up for powder conditions complete nan weekend.