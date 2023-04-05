Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims came under scrutiny

Memorial University of Newfoundland's governing assemblage has removed president and vice-chancellor Vianne Timmons from her position.

The move comes aft Timmons announced connected March 13 she was taking a voluntary, six-week paid time off of absence from nan president's agency amid nationalist scrutiny pursuing a CBC News investigation into her statements connected her Indigenous ancestry and past rank successful an unrecognized Mi'kmaw First Nation group.

In a connection to MUN's Gazette connected Thursday afternoon, committee of regents chair Glenn Barnes announced Timmons is leaving arsenic of Thursday.

"As per nan position of her contract, Dr. Timmons' assignment is being ended connected a without origin basis.

"The committee appreciates Dr. Timmons' contributions to nan assemblage during her clip pinch Memorial, peculiarly her efforts to beforehand nan university's strategical priorities. We widen our champion wishes successful each her early endeavours."

Neil Bose, erstwhile world vice-president, has been appointed president and vice-chancellor for a two-year word aliases until a caller president is recruited.

Barnes said a statesmanlike hunt will beryllium undertaken "in owed course."

Timmons has been MUN's president and vice-chancellor since 2020. (Mike Simms/CBC)

In a connection released nan aforesaid morning, MUN's committee of regents said it would shape a roundtable of Indigenous leaders amid increasing questions astir nan president's actions.

"While our first knowing was that president Timmons did not declare Indigenous identity, we person received a batch of feedback from nan community," said Barnes successful nan statement.

"We person received important questions astir nan president's actions, and we judge we person a work to Indigenous peoples and a fiduciary work arsenic a committee to research these questions further."

Memorial University's Office of Indigenous Affairs has remained quiet passim nan past respective weeks aft asking nan organization for space.

In an email connection to CBC News on Thursday afternoon, Memorial University said it plans to proceed pinch nan roundtable.

"This is an opportunity for learning and reflection, and nan guidance provided by nan Indigenous roundtable regarding Indigenous personality will beryllium captious to nan continued process of Indigenization astatine Memorial," sounds nan statement.

The assemblage said immoderate update connected nan roundtable is "forthcoming."

Identity versus ancestry

In consequence to nan move, the Innu Nation issued a property merchandise Thursday afternoon, saying that while Timmons's removal "closes nan doorway connected nan issues surrounding Dr. Timmons herself, larger argumentation issues astir investigation funding, diversity, equity and participation of Indigenous peoples astatine MUN still request to beryllium addressed."

"This includes the need for a process to reside nan increasing problem of group and groups who wrongly declare to beryllium Indigenous and how. It is clear that MUN tin nary longer sit on nan sidelines connected this rumor and must, for illustration different world institutions in Canada, return proactive steps to reside this problem."

Timmons told CBC News successful an question and reply Feb. 28, and has reiterated successful nan weeks since, that she believes she has ever been clear successful specifying that while she has Mi'kmaw ancestry, she does not declare an Indigenous identity. She said she publically discussed her ancestry to honour her father's wishes.

But for a play of astatine slightest 7 years, galore of Timmons's professional biographies noted she was a personnel of nan Bras d'Or Mi'kmaq First Nation in Cape Breton. It was listed connected her publically posted CV for astatine slightest 5 years.

The group is not recognized by nan Union of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq aliases nan national government, though they opportunity they scheme connected seeking status.

Timmons told CBC News she held nan rank for a year, astir 2009.

The rank statement appeared successful a curriculum vitae arsenic precocious arsenic 2018, utilized for nan independent advisory committee for Senate appointments successful 2018. The line did not reappear erstwhile she returned to service connected nan board, which reports to nan premier minister, successful 2021.

It besides did not look connected a 2019 transcript of her resumé.

Timmons sits successful nan beforehand statement astatine nan Indspire Awards, alongside different grant recipients, successful February 2019. (CBC)

A representative of the Bras d'Or group told CBC News that Timmons's record showed she was a personnel betwixt 2011 and 2013, and that they do not see her to beryllium portion of their community.

Timmons accepted an Indspire award — nan "highest honour nan Indigenous organization bestows upon its ain people," according to nan organization's website — successful 2019.

Timmons said she was honoured pinch nan grant for acquisition successful portion because of her activity helping to support First Nations University unfastened amid backing cuts. She said she accepted nan grant to admit her ancestors.

In erstwhile interviews and nationalist appearances, Timmons has said her great-great, and sometimes great-great-great grandma was Mi'kmaw. However, CBC research, which was reviewed by genealogist Stephen White, suggested her Mi'kmaw relative was actually 10 generations removed. Timmons did not supply further accusation pursuing nan interview. She said she was relying on her father's genealogy work.

In her connection connected March 13, Timmons apologized for immoderate disorder astir her identity.

"While I person shared that I americium not Mi'kmaw and I do not declare an Indigenous identity, questions astir my intentions successful identifying my Indigenous ancestry and whether I person benefited from sharing my knowing of my family's history person sparked important conversations connected and beyond our campus," Timmons wrote.

"I person been reflecting connected this feedback from nan Indigenous community, and I sincerely regret immoderate wounded aliases disorder sharing my communicative whitethorn person caused. That was ne'er my volition and I profoundly apologize to those I person impacted."

Came to MUN during pandemic

Timmons replaced Gary Kachanoski connected March 31, 2020, aft spending 11 years astatine nan helm astatine nan University of Regina.

Documents supplied to MUN student Matt Barter showed nan assemblage spent astir $150,000 connected nan outer hunt for a caller president, pinch astir of that spent connected "professional services" for a headhunting patient and advertizing costs.

Timmons's five-year contract included a guidelines salary of $450,000, an $18,000 yearly lodging allowance, and $1,000 per period for conveyance costs. It stipulated she would besides person a $25,000 yearly investigation grant, recreation perks and overmuch more.

Neil Bose, right, is taking complete arsenic president of MUN. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

That's astir what Kachanoski earned, but it was a bump up from nan $337,000 guidelines net she earned astatine nan University of Regina.

Barter and MUN are presently successful Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court over a protestation nan undergraduate student held successful 2021. Barter held a motion saying "Stop Vianne" to protest her spending. The management interpreted that protestation arsenic bullying, while Barter based on he was exercising his correct to a silent protest.

Much of Timmons's presidency progressive navigating nan assemblage done nan pandemic and a module strike.

In 2021, she announced nan assemblage would beryllium ending a 22-year tuition frost owed to nan provincial government's slashing of MUN's operating grant.

Timmons was named an serviceman of nan Order of Canada successful 2017 for her contributions to inclusive education, family literacy, Indigenous post-secondary education and women's leadership.

Under nan position of her contract, Timmons is entitled to a severance costs of astatine slightest $675,000, aliases 18 months of her guidelines salary.

She is besides entitled to much than 7 months' salary owed to her for accumulated administrative leave — about $270,000.

Timmons is besides entitled to 18 months' worthy of pension accrual benefits and group benefits starting from nan day of her termination.

