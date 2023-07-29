Mercury Prize nominees revealed - with Arctic Monkeys matching awards record

Nominees for this year's Mercury Prize person been announced - pinch Alex Turner equalling records pinch his 5th motion for Arctic Monkeys, Raye making her debut aft ditching her grounds label, and in-demand DJ Fred Again besides recognised.

Arctic Monkeys won nan grant backmost successful 2006 pinch debut Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, and besides received nominations for Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), AM (2013), Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2017), and now for seventh medium The Car.

It intends Turner equals Radiohead prima Thom Yorke's six Mercury Prize nominations successful total, having besides antecedently been shortlisted for his debut medium pinch broadside task The Last Shadow Puppets successful 2008. Yorke has 5 nominations pinch Radiohead and 1 arsenic a solo artist, but nary wins.

Image: Fred Again drew a immense crowd astatine Glastonbury

Raye's nomination, for her debut medium My 21st Century Blues, tops disconnected an unthinkable play for nan star, who rose to number 1 pinch azygous Escapism astatine nan opening of nan twelvemonth aft publically cutting ties pinch her grounds label, accusing them of holding her backmost from releasing her ain music.

DJ and shaper Fred Again besides makes his Mercury Prize debut for 3rd medium Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) aft wowing crowds astatine Glastonbury and collaborating pinch artists including The Streets and Dermot Kennedy, Skrillex, and The xx's Romy.

Raye and Fred Again are among 7 artists appearing connected nan shortlist for nan first time, pinch Olivia Dean, Ezra Collective, Jockstrap, Lankum and Shygirl besides debuting.

Elsewhere connected nan list, 2014 winners Young Fathers are nominated for nan 2nd clip for 4th medium Heavy Heavy, and Jessie Ware, Loyle Carner and J Hus besides person 2nd nominations.

Image: Shygirl is 1 of this year's debut Mercury Prize artists. Pic: Mercury Prize/ Charlotte Wales

Set up successful 1992, erstwhile it was won by Primal Scream's Screamadelica, nan Mercury Prize celebrates euphony by British and Irish acts and recognises nan 12 champion albums of nan year.

The awards are known for championing a scope of different philharmonic genres and artists passim each stages of their careers, from newcomers to veterans.

Read more:

Raye: 'It's been a existent chaotic journey'

Loyle Carner: 'Young men talking astir feelings shouldn't beryllium abnormal'

This year's victor will beryllium announced astatine a ceremonial successful London connected Thursday 7 September.

The winning creator will follow successful nan footsteps of Little Simz, who picked up nan prize for her 4th medium Sometimes I Might Be Introvert successful 2022. Other caller winners see Arlo Parks, Michael Kiwanuka, Dave and Wolf Alice.

PJ Harvey is nan only creator to day pinch 2 wins, from 4 nominations.