Mercuryo’s Big Time Summit in Cyprus: Revolutionizing the FinTech Industry

The world payments infrastructure level Mercuryo has announced nan motorboat of Big Time Summit – a FinTech arena to beryllium held for nan first clip successful Limassol, Cyprus, connected July 7, 2023.

The arena will beryllium held pinch nan support of Invest Cyprus, Mercuryo’s trusted partner. Their squad is fresh to support businesses during nan location action process and expanding operations successful Cyprus.

Offering unparalleled worth to professionals successful nan field, nan convention will stitchery complete 400 FinTech thought leaders, and manufacture innovators from astir nan globe. In bid to put nan Big Time Summit together, Mercuryo has collaborated pinch a number of awesome manufacture representatives, including names for illustration Binance, Coinbase, TrustWallet, MetaMask, 1inch, and Consensys.

Mercuryo has besides struck an exclusive business pinch nan world PR patient Drofa Comms for nan purposes of providing media support and sum of nan arena successful world media.

Throughout nan people of nan Summit, a lineup of 20+ keynote speakers will clasp panels, roundtables and workshops connected nan topics applicable to nan FinTech sector, discussing what trends and drivers this manufacture is seeing today. The arena will besides see plentifulness of opportunities for networking and an evening statement wherever attendees will beryllium capable to prosecute successful conversations of their preference.

The topics to beryllium covered arsenic portion of nan convention see leveraging blockchain exertion successful businesses, nan latest trends successful integer payments, existent regularisation landscape, and valuable learnings taken from a tumultuous play successful nan CEX and DEX markets.

Events for illustration Big Time Summit correspond a important constituent successful nan improvement of nan world FinTech shape because they let galore participants of this marketplace to interact pinch peers and manufacture leaders and speech experiences. They get to stock opinions and insights astir nan ongoing marketplace agenda, arsenic good arsenic emerging trends and technologies.

“Attending specified events is really manufacture members get to enactment up-to-date connected each nan caller developments, broaden their knowledge base, and lend to shaping nan early of finance worldwide. At Mercuryo, we admit this and it is our volition to clasp much specified events successful nan upcoming years,” – states Petr Kozyakov, CEO of Mercuryo.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is simply a world payments infrastructure platform, providing businesses from some nan fiat and crypto worlds pinch a wide scope of financial services accessible done API integration. Since its inception successful 2018, Mercuryo has secured complete 200 partners, moving pinch starring manufacture players to accelerate maturation and boost endeavor revenues worldwide.