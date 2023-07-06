Mercuryo’s Big Time Summit in Cyprus: Revolutionizing the FinTech Industry

1 day ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Mercuryo’s Big Time Summit in Cyprus: Revolutionizing the FinTech Industry

The world payments infrastructure level Mercuryo has announced nan motorboat of Big Time Summit – a FinTech arena to beryllium held for nan first clip successful Limassol, Cyprus, connected July 7, 2023. 

The arena will beryllium held pinch nan support of Invest Cyprus, Mercuryo’s trusted partner. Their squad is fresh to support businesses during nan location action process and expanding operations successful Cyprus. 

Offering unparalleled worth to professionals successful nan field, nan convention will stitchery complete 400 FinTech thought leaders, and manufacture innovators from astir nan globe. In bid to put nan Big Time Summit together, Mercuryo has collaborated pinch a number of awesome manufacture representatives, including names for illustration Binance, Coinbase, TrustWallet, MetaMask, 1inch, and Consensys. 

Mercuryo has besides struck an exclusive business pinch nan world PR patient Drofa Comms for nan purposes of providing media support and sum of nan arena successful world media.

Throughout nan people of nan Summit, a lineup of 20+ keynote speakers will clasp panels, roundtables and workshops connected nan topics applicable to nan FinTech sector, discussing what trends and drivers this manufacture is seeing today. The arena will besides see plentifulness of opportunities for networking and an evening statement wherever attendees will beryllium capable to prosecute successful conversations of their preference. 

The topics to beryllium covered arsenic portion of nan convention see leveraging blockchain exertion successful businesses, nan latest trends successful integer payments, existent regularisation landscape, and valuable learnings taken from a tumultuous play successful nan CEX and DEX markets. 

Events for illustration Big Time Summit correspond a important constituent successful nan improvement of nan world FinTech shape because they let galore participants of this marketplace to interact pinch peers and manufacture leaders and speech experiences. They get to stock opinions and insights astir nan ongoing marketplace agenda, arsenic good arsenic emerging trends and technologies. 

“Attending specified events is really manufacture members get to enactment up-to-date connected each nan caller developments, broaden their knowledge base, and lend to shaping nan early of finance worldwide. At Mercuryo, we admit this and it is our volition to clasp much specified events successful nan upcoming years,” – states Petr Kozyakov, CEO of Mercuryo.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is simply a world payments infrastructure platform, providing businesses from some nan fiat and crypto worlds pinch a wide scope of financial services accessible done API integration. Since its inception successful 2018, Mercuryo has secured complete 200 partners, moving pinch starring manufacture players to accelerate maturation and boost endeavor revenues worldwide.

More
Source Coincheckup

Related Article

Telescope Labs Uses AI to Boost Web3 Gaming Economies

Telescope Labs Uses AI to Boost Web3 Gaming Economies

16 hours ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Uwerx (WERX) Has Potential To Revive The Crypto Market

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Uwerx (WERX) Has Potential To Revive The Crypto Market

19 hours ago
OKX to Launch Signal Trading Platform, Empowering Traders with High-Quality Signals and Seamless Execution

OKX to Launch Signal Trading Platform, Empowering Traders with High-Quality Signals and Seamless Execution

21 hours ago
Avalanche (AVAX) Is on A Downward Trajectory – Polkadot and VC Spectra Bring Hope to Investors

Avalanche (AVAX) Is on A Downward Trajectory – Polkadot and VC Spectra Bring Hope to Investors

22 hours ago

Popular Article

Meta Threads: More than 30MILLION people sign-up to new app within hours of launch

Meta Threads: More than 30MILLION people sign-up to new app within hours of launch

12 hours ago
Great white sharks could soon appear in BRITAIN: Populations are moving towards Cornwall

Great white sharks could soon appear in BRITAIN: Populations are moving towards Cornwall

13 hours ago
Northern Lights may be visible TONIGHT as a 'double punch' of solar storms smash into Earth

Northern Lights may be visible TONIGHT as a 'double punch' of solar storms smash into Earth

14 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.