Messi joining Inter Miami is a huge deal for Apple — Here's how to watch his debut

Lionel Messi, nan champion shot subordinate successful nan world and arguably nan top to person ever played nan sport, has joined Inter Miami and looks group to return Major League Soccer by storm. With Apple owning nan exclusive MLS Season Pass subscription work rights, this intends that nan only measurement to watch Messi’s silky feet is connected Apple TV.

Some whitethorn consciousness irritated that they’ll person to fork retired for different subscription service, pinch MLS Season Pass costing $14.99/month aliases $12.99/month if you already subscribe to Apple TV Plus, but others will beryllium excited astatine nan imaginable of seeing nan GOAT connected a streaming work disposable successful complete 100 countries.

After a monumental uncover successful Fort Lauderdale contempt tumultuous upwind conditions and bad audio quality, Messi is now officially an Inter Miami player, and his debut is accelerated approaching. Here’s everything you request to cognize astir Lionel Messi successful nan MLS and really to watch his long-awaited debut connected Apple TV pinch MLS Season Pass.

Who is Lionel Messi?

(Image credit: Paris Saint Germain)

Lionel Messi is arguably nan champion shot subordinate to person ever played nan game. Born successful Rosario, Argentina, successful 1987, he has gone connected to triumph astir everything location is to triumph successful nan world of football, including nan World Cup, Copa America, aggregate Champions League trophies, aggregate convention trophies astir Europe, and 7 Fifa Ballon d’Or awards, which is nan astir prestigious individual grant fixed to nan champion footballer successful nan world each year.

Messi is simply a world megastar, and aft leaving Paris Saint Germain this summer, he is now honing his trade successful nan United States for each MLS fans to appreciate. Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, is presently bottommost of nan MLS Eastern Conference, truthful nan GOAT has his activity trim out.

Why is Messi joining nan MLS specified a large woody for Apple?

(Image credit: Inter Miami CF)

Let maine put this into perspective. In nan world of football, nan MLS is simply a little convention successful comparison to nan English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, and different main leagues crossed Europe.

MLS has ever been seen arsenic a benignant of status action for older stars wanting to move to America and get a salary cheque successful doing so. The database of legends is long, from David Beckham to Andrea Pirlo, and it dates backmost to nan 70s erstwhile Pelé joined nan New York Cosmos.

You whitethorn look astatine Messi’s property and deliberation his premier years are over, but nan quality betwixt Messi and different legends that person joined nan MLS successful nan past is that Messi, moreover past his premier is still 1 of nan champion players successful world shot today. Heck, conscionable 7 months ago, he won Player of nan Tournament arsenic he led Argentina to their first World Cup successful 36 years.

Now ideate Michael Jordan playing successful Europe aft nan Chicago Bulls won their sixth NBA title successful 1998. Regardless of wherever he played, nan world would’ve watched and this business pinch Messi is nary different.

As for wherever Apple comes in? The institution is said to person enticed Messi’s determination to subordinate nan MLS by offering him a gross stock of subscribers to their $2.5 cardinal finance successful becoming nan charismatic broadcast partner of nan MLS pinch nan MLS Season Pass offering connected Apple TV. In fact, if you want to watch Messi play shot connected streaming, nan only measurement to do truthful is by subscribing to nan Apple TV subscription offering. It’s an unthinkable play from Apple that will not only adhd legitimacy to nan streaming work but besides to nan convention arsenic a whole. Some MLS games are disposable connected tv via Fox and FS1, but nan only Inter Miami MLS crippled that will grace televisions extracurricular of MLS Season Pass connected Apple TV is their crippled versus Orlando connected September 24.

With nan Men’s World Cup held successful nan United States successful 2026, there’s a immense push to summation nan fame of nan athletics successful nan country, particularly considering North America is nan biggest untapped marketplace for shot anyplace successful nan world. Football is nan astir celebrated athletics globally, yet nan tallness of fame for US shot was successful 1994 erstwhile Diana Ross missed a punishment successful nan opening ceremonial of nan World Cup connected its shores. In 2026, it will beryllium 32 years since nan past North American world cup, and Messi playing successful nan MLS is simply a monolithic measurement toward making group care.

How to watch Messi’s Inter Miami debut connected MLS Season Pass

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Messi’s Inter Miami debut will return spot connected Friday, 21 July, erstwhile Inter Miami look Liga MX’s Cruz Azul successful nan Leagues Cup. The crippled kicks disconnected astatine 8 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and is disposable connected MLS Season Pass via nan Apple TV app.

If you want to subscribe to nan MLS Season Pass, we person a awesome how-to guide that explains nan ins and outs of nan subscription service. There is besides a one-month free trial, truthful you tin spot Messi play for free earlier opting to subscribe to nan service. If you for illustration what you see, you tin besides get 50% disconnected MLS Season Pass pinch a awesome mid-season discount that is unrecorded conscionable now.

Messi’s first MLS game, exclusive to Apple TV and nan MLS Season Pass, will apt beryllium connected 28 August erstwhile Inter Miami look Charlotte unrecorded from nan DRV PNK Stadium successful Fort Lauderdale, Florida.