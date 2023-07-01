Met Police announces it is taking 'no further action' over BBC presenter

By Eirian Jane Prosser

The Met Police has announced it is taking 'no further action' complete nan BBC presenter astatine nan centre of nan alleged £35,000 activity pics scandal, concluding that nary 'criminal offence has been committed'.

A connection from nan unit said: 'Detectives from nan Met's Specialist Crime Command person now concluded their appraisal and person wished location is nary accusation to bespeak that a criminal offence has been committed.

'In reaching this decision, they person spoken to a number of parties including nan BBC and nan alleged complainant and nan alleged complainant’s family, some via different constabulary force. There is nary further constabulary action. As such, nan Met has advised nan BBC it tin proceed pinch its soul investigation.

'We are alert of media reporting of further allegations against nan aforesaid individual.

'No circumstantial specifications aliases accusation astir these allegations person been passed to america and truthful location is nary constabulary action astatine this time.

'Should grounds of criminality aliases safeguarding issues beryllium identified astatine immoderate constituent we would expect matters to beryllium referred to nan applicable constabulary force.'

