Meta data centre slapped with 18-month energy bill following ESB error

Social media elephantine Meta is successful nan process of paying backmost a sizeable underpaid energy measure aft powerfulness usage was recorded incorrectly astatine 1 of its information centres for a play of 18 months.

The Facebook genitor institution had contacted Eirgrid successful narration to what they believed was a “possible underbilling”, pinch nan discrepancy escalated to ESB Networks to analyse why their measure was truthful low.

Freedom of Information records item really 2 caller transformers which were installed astatine Meta’s information centre tract successful Clonee, Co Meath were ne'er decently group up for billing. The information centre has energy depletion balanced to 150,000 homes.

A preliminary study from ESB Networks said: “Registration of nan further metering is simply a manual process that relies connected information being communicated from on-site unit to Profile Data Services (PDS).

“In this instance, an correction was made and connection to PDS did not return spot which meant that these caller transformers were energised without nan meters being registered and hence applicable depletion information from these meters was not issued to nan supplier.”

The study was forwarded to nan Commission for Regulation of Utilities, pinch a reassurance that nan underbilling of Meta was apt to beryllium a one-off.

In an email, a head astatine ESB Networks said they wanted to “apologise” for nan incident and said caller procedures had been put successful spot to thief guarantee thing akin did not hap again.

ESB Networks besides reported they had carried retired a wider investigation and said to day location was thing to propose nan undercharging had been a “systemic” problem.

Their preliminary study said: “A thorough reappraisal of each sites is underway, estimated clip to complete this reappraisal is mid-June.”

ESB Networks besides said 1 of their technicians had visited nan tract to guarantee correct metre specifications had now been entered into their cardinal databases and to cipher really overmuch powerfulness was involved.

“Consumption readings were recovered disconnected nan metre directly,” said nan report, “allowing [us] to floor plan depletion backmost to August 2021. All information has been provided to nan power supplier for recalculation.”

In different emails, ESB Networks expressed interest astir suggestions that nan Meta undercharge would person to beryllium written disconnected aliases could not beryllium collected.

A connection said: “While we issued re-settlement files to marketplace participants [in April] successful accordance pinch energy marketplace processes, to facilitate retrospective billing by nan supplier, we haven’t responded [to these reports] … pinch immoderate clarification.”

Asked astir nan undercharging and nan repayment of underpaid bills by Facebook, a spokesperson said: “ESB Networks does not remark connected specifics successful narration to nan energy depletion of individual customers.

“In general, should a discrepancy successful historical information hap for a peculiar customer, past agreed energy marketplace processes are invoked to reside nan matter and to guarantee that customers tin beryllium billed for their existent consumption.

“With respect to nan undercharge rumor successful nan records you reference, we tin corroborate that this process is good underway and nan undercharge is being progressed done energy marketplace processes.”