Meta preparing AI-powered chatbots in effort to retain users: report

Meta Platforms is preparing to motorboat a scope of artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots that grounds different personalities arsenic soon arsenic September, the Financial Times reported connected Tuesday.

Meta has been designing prototypes for chatbots that tin person humanlike discussions pinch its users, arsenic nan institution attempts to boost its engagement pinch its societal media platforms, according to nan report, citing group pinch knowledge of nan plans.

The Menlo Park, California-based societal media elephantine is moreover exploring a chatbot that speaks for illustration Abraham Lincoln and different that advises connected recreation options successful nan style of a surfer, nan study added. The intent of these chatbots will beryllium to supply a caller hunt usability arsenic good arsenic connection recommendations.

The study comes arsenic Meta executives are focusing connected boosting retention connected its caller text-based app Threads, aft nan app mislaid much than half of its users in nan weeks pursuing its motorboat connected July 5.

Meta declined to remark connected nan FT report, erstwhile contacted by Reuters.

The Facebook genitor reported a beardown emergence in advertising revenue in its net past week, forecasting third-quarter gross supra marketplace expectations.

The institution has been climbing backmost from a bruising 2022, buoyed by hype astir emerging AI exertion and an austerity thrust successful which it has shed astir 21,000 labor since past fall.

Meta launched a caller type of its open-source artificial intelligence exemplary successful July called Llama 2 for commercialized use, which will beryllium distributed by Microsoft through its Azure unreality work and will tally connected nan Windows operating system.

Bloomberg News reported in July that Apple is moving connected AI offerings akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, adding that it has built its ain framework, known arsenic ‘Ajax’, to create ample connection models and is besides testing a chatbot that immoderate engineers telephone ‘Apple GPT’.