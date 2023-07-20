Meta’s Twitter rival Threads lost half of users after hot start, Zuckerberg says

5 days ago
Meta Platforms executives are heavy focused connected boosting retention connected their caller Twitter rival Threads, aft nan app mislaid much than half of its users successful nan weeks pursuing its buzzy launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told labor connected Thursday.

Retention of users connected nan text-based app was amended than executives had expected, though it was “not perfect,” said Zuckerberg, speaking astatine an soul institution municipality hall, nan audio of which was heard by Reuters.

“Obviously, if you person much than 100 cardinal group motion up, ideally it would beryllium awesome if each of them aliases moreover half of them stuck around. We’re not location yet,” he said.

Zuckerberg said he considered nan drop-off “normal” and expected retention to turn arsenic nan institution adds much features to nan app, including a desktop type and hunt functionality.

Meta is looking astatine adding much “retention-driving hooks” to entice users to return to nan app, for illustration “making judge group who are connected nan Instagram app tin spot important Threads,” said Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.

A institution spokesperson declined to remark connected nan meeting.

The executives’ comments came a time aft Meta wowed investors pinch a rosy gross maturation forecast, a motion of a comeback for a institution that faced heavy skepticism complete its hefty spending connected nan metaverse past twelvemonth arsenic advertisement income plummeted.

The disclosure sent Meta’s shares surging 8 per cent connected Thursday.

Zuckerberg told labor connected nan telephone that he believed nan company’s activity connected nan augmented and virtual reality exertion that would powerfulness nan metaverse was “not massively up of schedule, but connected track.”

Meta, he added, needed to get started investing successful that activity up of rivals specified arsenic Apple  Google and Microsoft, fixed their years of acquisition building operating systems for existing products.

“That way, we person each nan devices fresh for erstwhile this is fresh for premier time,” he said, predicting that wide take of metaverse technologies would return spot successful nan 2030s.

Zuckerberg and Cox besides highlighted nan company’s merchandise of an artificial intelligence exemplary called Llama 2 this month, which it made freely disposable for commercialized usage to immoderate developer whose services had less than 700 cardinal users.

The exemplary has received much than 150,000 download requests successful nan week since its release, Cox said.

Responding to a mobility connected nan projected “cage match” against Elon Musk, Zuckerberg said he was “not judge if it’s going to travel together.”

Source Globalnews

