Mets recall top prospect Francisco Álvarez after catcher Omar Narváez's injury sidelines him eight weeks

The New York Mets placed catcher Omar Narvaez connected nan injured database connected Friday a time aft imaging revealed that he had suffered a medium- to high-grade strain of his near calf. The move was made retroactive to Thursday. Such an wounded tends to entail a betterment timetable of 8 to 9 weeks, according to nan team's estimate. To return Narváez's spot connected nan progressive roster, nan Mets person recalled catcher Francisco Álvarez to nan majors.

Álvarez, who made his big-league debut precocious past year, was precocious classed by CBS Sports arsenic nan third-best imaginable successful nan minors:

Álvarez reached nan fields precocious past play erstwhile nan Mets were seeking different tin right-handed bat for their postseason run. He didn't fare good successful 5 regular play games, but yet it doesn't matter. Álvarez has big-time earthy powerfulness and he's improved his defense capable to stake connected him sticking astatine catcher. Strikeouts are ever going to beryllium portion of his game, and he's been pull-heavy successful nan minors, a operation that whitethorn limit his batting mean upside. Even if it does, there's much than capable pop-and-walk imaginable present for him to go an violative force.

Narváez, 31, joined nan Mets complete nan wintertime connected a one-year agreement. In 5 games to date, he's batted .286/.353/.286 (78 OPS+) pinch 2 runs batted in. Although Narváez struggled past season, he's established himself arsenic a coagulated hitter complete nan people of 2,100 sheet appearances. Indeed, he has a profession OPS+ of 100 connected nan nose.

Even so, you can't blasted anyone excited to spot nan 21-year-old Álvarez get a bigger opportunity to stick. In 4 games astatine nan Triple-A level this season, he's deed .250/.368/.688 pinch 2 location runs. Álvarez posted a .786 OPS successful 5 games pursuing his promotion past year. He besides recorded a azygous at-bat successful nan postseason, successful which he struck out.

The Mets will brace Álvarez pinch seasoned Tomás Nido. It stands to logic that Nido, a right-handed batter, could person overmuch of nan playing clip against lefties.

Narváez is nan latest successful a increasing database of notable injuries suffered by nan Mets. New York's roster is presently without Justin Verlander, José Quintana, and Edwin Díaz, among others.