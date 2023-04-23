Mets takeaways from Friday’s 7-0 win against Giants, including Joey Lucchesi's brilliant start

Apr 21, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (47) delivers a transportation against nan San Francisco Giants during nan first inning astatine Oracle Park / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Lucchesi sounded 7 masterful innings successful his first outing since 2021 arsenic nan Mets beat nan Giants, 7-0, connected Friday night.

Here are nan takeaways…

- Lucchesi had a spot of a unsmooth first inning. After giving up a one-out double to Wilmer Flores, he walked Darin Ruf. J.D. Davis grounded retired to a double play to get Lucchesi retired of nan inning.

Lucchesi would usage his signature churve (changeup-curve) to get double plays to get retired of problem and support his transportation count down. In fact, he would transportation into nan seventh inning nan first Mets starter this play to do so.

In his last inning, Lucchesi struck retired nan side. His last statement was: 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 walks and 9 strikeouts.



- The Mets sewage connected nan committee successful nan 2nd inning. Daniel Vogelbach led disconnected nan inning pinch a azygous but was erased aft a Mark Canha fielder’s choice. Brett Baty pulled a azygous done nan spread and past Luis Guillorme went nan different measurement to thrust successful Canha and put nan Mets up 1-0.

Another Mets tally would people successful a weird fashion. After Guillorme led nan 5th pinch a single, Nimmo bunted him over. After a Francisco Lindor strikeout, Jeff McNeil hit a dribbler successful beforehand of nan plate, but Giants catcher Joey Bart hit McNeil successful nan backmost connected nan propulsion allowing Guillorme to score. Pete Alonso followed pinch a no-doubt homer to dormant halfway to summation nan Mets lead to 4-0.

That was Alonso’s 10th location tally of nan season, which leads nan fields and he now has nan Mets grounds for astir location runs earlier nan commencement of May. He would thrust successful 2 much runs connected a azygous pinch nan bases loaded successful nan ninth inning and finished 2-for-5 but struck retired 3 times.

- Brandon Nimmo continued to get hits. He picked up a lead-off azygous successful nan first inning. He would adhd a azygous successful nan ninth inning and finished 2-for-4.

Vogelbach would prime up an RBI azygous successful nan ninth to widen nan Mets lead to 7-0. He would decorativeness 2-for-4 pinch a walk.

- Brooks Raley unopen down nan Giants successful nan eighth and Tommy Hunter, making his return to nan squad aft an IL stint, sounded a cleanable ninth inning to seal nan Mets win.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets proceed their four-game bid against nan Giants connected Saturday astatine 4:05 p.m.

David Peterson will return nan mound for nan Mets and he’ll spell up against Logan Webb.