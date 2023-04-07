Mets vs. Marlins odds, prediction, line, time: 2023 MLB picks, Friday, April 7 bets from proven model

A time aft their schedule location opener was postponed owed to rain, nan New York Mets will big nan Miami Marlins connected Friday afternoon. It's been a slow commencement for nan Mets, who are 3-4 and person already dug themselves into a three-game spread successful nan NL East. Miami has nan aforesaid record. Tylor Megill (1-0, 3.60 ERA) is connected nan elevation for New York, while Miami will nonstop Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to nan elevation successful this conflict of righties.

The crippled is slated to statesman astatine 1:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field successful Queens, N.Y. New York is nan -195 favourite (risk $195 to triumph $100) connected nan money statement successful nan latest Mets vs. Marlins likelihood from Caesars Sportsbook, while nan over/under for full runs scored is 7.5.

Mets vs. Marlins money line: Mets -195, Marlins +162

Mets vs. Marlins over/under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Marlins tally line: New York -1.5 (+118)

NYM: Have returned -146 connected nan money statement this season

MIA: Have returned -140 connected nan money statement this season

Why you should backmost nan Mets

New York hit Miami 3 times successful a four-game bid to unfastened nan season, pinch each of those wins coming by aggregate runs. Megill allowed 2 runs complete 5 innings against nan Marlins past Saturday, giving him assurance heading into different gathering pinch Miami. First baseman Pete Alonso has struggled pinch consistency astatine nan plate, but he has already deed 3 location runs and driven successful six runs for New York.

Veteran correct fielder Starling Marte is batting .280 done his first 25 at-bats, while 2nd baseman Jeff McNeil is tied for nan team-lead pinch 7 hits. Shortstop Francisco Lindor racked up 3 hits successful 4 at-bats against Milwaukee connected Wednesday, driving successful 2 runs. The Mets are 12-5 successful their past 17 location games against Miami and person won six of their past 7 games against NL East opponents.

Why you should backmost nan Marlins

The Mets person been trending successful nan incorrect guidance since their opening bid against Miami, getting swept by Milwaukee earlier this week. They were outscored 19-0 successful nan first 2 games earlier losing a 7-6 heartbreaker connected Wednesday, leaving them successful a disappointing spot heading into their location opener. New York held a 6-4 lead successful nan 5th inning earlier allowing Milwaukee to necktie nan crippled and yet triumph connected a walk-off location run.

Megill is conscionable 1-1 pinch a 4.91 ERA successful 3 games (two starts) against Miami during his career. The Marlins person won 5 of their past 7 roadworthy games and are coming disconnected back-to-back wins against Minnesota to notch a bid triumph earlier this week. Second baseman Luis Arraez is batting .458 done his first 24 at-bats, going 9 of 16 successful nan first 4 games against nan Mets.

