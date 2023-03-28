Mexican president vows no cover-up in investigation of fire that killed 38 migrants

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico —

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed that his authorities will thoroughly analyse a occurrence that killed astatine slightest 38 migrants astatine a detention halfway successful this separator city.

Security video circulating connected societal media appeared to show staffers making nary effort to thief hopeless detainees who remained locked down bars Monday nighttime arsenic fume billowed and flames spread. One detainee kicks nan bars successful an evident effort to unit nan doorway open.

“There is nary volition to screen up what happened, nary volition to protect anyone,” López Obrador told reporters Wednesday astatine his regular news convention successful Mexico City. “In our authorities we don’t licence usurpation of quality authorities aliases impunity.”

The president besides assured group successful nan homelands of those who died that nan lawsuit would beryllium investigated “to find retired what really happened.”

News of nan occurrence group disconnected panic successful communities crossed Latin America arsenic relatives of U.S.-bound migrants rushed to cheque connected them.

Mexican authorities person added to nan disorder by reporting nan names of nan dormant and nan injured without specifying who fell into which group. An original list, released precocious Tuesday, included 68 migrants, but an updated database held 66. All were men: 28 from Guatemala, 12 from Venezuela, 13 from Honduras, 12 from El Salvador 1 from Colombia.

Of nan victims who are hospitalized, 17 remained successful captious condition, 9 were listed arsenic “delicate” and 2 arsenic stable, authorities said.

On Tuesday, nan president said nan occurrence began aft migrants learned that they were going to beryllium deported to their location countries — and ignited mattresses successful protest.

But migrants and activists present opportunity they want much specifications astir nan origin and demanded to cognize why authorities astatine nan lockup were incapable to douse nan flames aliases free prisoners trapped down bars.

It is besides unclear whether nan installation had a functioning occurrence siren aliases sprinkler system.

“We’re each very frustrated, we don’t cognize what happened to our friends — who lived, who died,” said Paola Aliendres, 29, a mother of 2 from Venezuela who was among dozens of migrants who gathered extracurricular nan charred installation present precocious Tuesday to protestation nan government’s handling of nan case. “It seems for illustration they want to blasted america for everything.”

The Mexican overseas minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said Tuesday that nan culprits down nan occurrence had been identified and would beryllium “presented” to nan national lawyer general’s office. He provided nary specifications arsenic to their identities.

Even earlier nan fire, tensions complete migration were moving precocious successful Ciudad Juárez, a bustling manufacturing hub crossed nan Rio Grande from El Paso

Tens of thousands of migrants from passim Latin America and nan Caribbean person been stranded present and successful different Mexican separator towns and cities successful caller years arsenic nan U.S. authorities has pressured Mexico to thief extremity them from crossing into nan United States.

It was not publically known whether immoderate of nan dormant aliases injured had been turned backmost by U.S. authorities nether Title 42, a nationalist wellness rule invoked during nan pandemic to expel tens of thousands of unauthorized separator crossers backmost to Mexico successful caller years while denying them a chance to use for governmental asylum aliases different imaginable alleviation successful nan United States.

Migrants present impeach Mexican officials of harassing aliases needlessly arresting them, sometimes raiding hotels and hostels aliases detaining them connected nan streets, wherever galore waste trinkets, nutrient and different items. Migrants not only look deportation, they said, but are often bused southbound — sometimes to Mexico’s separator pinch Guatemala, almost 2,000 miles distant — successful a bid to frustrate their efforts to participate nan United States.

“They conscionable travel and return america distant for nary reason,” said Aliendres, nan Venezuelan mother. “We are conscionable trying to make a surviving and past and hopefully 1 time fulfill our dream to get to nan United States.”

The migrant detention center, situated astir 100 yards from nan Rio Grande separating Mexico and nan United States, is 1 of galore crossed nan state tally by nan Mexican government’s National Immigration Institute. Both national unit and backstage contractors activity astatine nan center.

Migrants person agelong complained astir mistreatment and overcrowding astatine nan national lockups.

Monday’s occurrence was believed to beryllium nan deadliest incident to day astatine immoderate of nan facilities, which are meant for short-term detention of migrants lacking ineligible status.

It was nan latest successful a bid of tragedies that person costs nan lives of hundreds of migrants successful caller years.

In June, 53 group from Mexico and Central America perished successful a sweltering tractor trailer abandoned successful San Antonio.

In December 2021, 55 migrants, mostly Guatemalans, were killed erstwhile nan motortruck ferrying them successful confederate Mexico’s confederate Chiapas authorities crashed.

In 2010, authorities said, members of a Mexican supplier cartel kidnapped and killed 72 migrants, mostly Central Americans, successful nan bluish Mexican authorities of Tamaulipas. Officials opportunity nan migrants were killed aft refusing to activity for nan criminal gang.

Special correspondents Gabriela Minjares successful Ciudad Juárez and Cecilia Sánchez Vidal successful Mexico City contributed to this report.