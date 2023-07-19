Mexico friendly is to help Ghana prepare well for 2023 AFCON – GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained nan logic down nan friends pinch Mexico later this year.

In an charismatic connection connected Tuesday, July 18, nan shot relation announced that an statement has been signed for nan Black Stars to prosecute Mexico successful an world friends lucifer connected October 14.

“The Ghana Football Association has signed a statement pinch nan Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) for an International friends against 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico successful nan United States arsenic portion of nan 20th day of nan MexTour.

“This fixture comes disconnected connected Saturday, October 14, 2023, astatine a venue yet to beryllium announced,” parts of nan GFA connection said.

The Ghana FA further explained that nan world friends lucifer pinch Mexico forms “part of Ghana’s preparations for important competitions specified arsenic nan FIFA World Cup qualifiers successful November and nan Africa Cup of Nations successful January adjacent year.”

To play astatine nan 2023 AFCON, nan Black Stars of Ghana must hit nan Central African Republic successful September.

In nan qualifiers for nan 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana is successful Group I pinch Mali, Chad, Comoros, Madagascar, and nan Central African Republic.