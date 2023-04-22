Mexico migrant camp tents have been torched across the border from Texas

Makeshift tents and debris are seen astatine a migrant campy successful Matamoros, Mexico, connected Friday. About 2 twelve makeshift tents successful nan area were group ablaze and destroyed, crossed nan separator from Texas this week, witnesses said. Valerie Gonzalez/AP hide caption toggle caption Valerie Gonzalez/AP Makeshift tents and debris are seen astatine a migrant campy successful Matamoros, Mexico, connected Friday. About 2 twelve makeshift tents successful nan area were group ablaze and destroyed, crossed nan separator from Texas this week, witnesses said. Valerie Gonzalez/AP

MATAMOROS, Mexico — About 2 twelve makeshift tents were group ablaze and destroyed astatine a migrant campy crossed nan separator from Texas this week, witnesses said Friday, a motion of nan utmost consequence that comes pinch being stuck successful Mexico arsenic nan Biden management progressively relies connected that state to big group fleeing poorness and violence.

The fires were group Wednesday and Thursday astatine nan sprawling campy of astir 2,000 people, astir of them from Venezuela, Haiti and Mexico, successful Matamoros, a metropolis adjacent Brownsville, Texas. An advocator for migrants said they had been doused pinch gasoline.

"The group fled arsenic their tents were burned," said Gladys Cañas, who runs nan group Ayudandoles A Triunfar. "What they're saying arsenic portion of their grounds is that they were told to time off from there."

There were nary reports of deaths aliases important injuries. But astir 25 rudimentary shelters made up of plastic, tarps, branches and different materials were torched successful a sparsely populated portion of nan camp. Many who lived location besides apparently mislaid clothing, documents and immoderate different humble belongings whitethorn person been near inside.

Margarita, a Mexican female staying astatine nan camp, said Friday she saw migrants from Venezuela screaming during nan erstwhile day's blaze.

"They had their children pinch them and a fewer different things they had a chance to get," Margarita said. She said connected nan information that her past sanction not beryllium published owed to fears for her safety.

Gangs precocious threatened migrants who were wading crossed nan stream separator illegally, arsenic good arsenic their guides, Margarita said, but nan crossings had continued.

Criminal groups often prey upon migrants successful nan area and request money successful return for support to walk done their territory.

However, Juan José Rodríguez, head of nan Tamaulipas Institute for Migrants, a authorities agency coordinating pinch Mexico's national government, said he had nary accusation that a pack was responsible for nan fires.

Rodríguez attributed them to a group of migrants and said immoderate 10 tents that had already been abandoned were burned. He added that they apparently group nan fires to definitive vexation pinch a U.S. authorities mobile app that assigns turns for group to show up astatine nan separator and declare asylum.

Migrants person been applying for 740 slots made disposable regular connected nan glitch-plagued app, CBPOne, which allows them to participate nan U.S. legally astatine an charismatic crossing.

There are acold much migrants than disposable slots, exacerbating tensions successful Mexican separator cities that location them, often successful shelters and camps for illustration nan 1 successful Matamoros. Last twelvemonth hundreds of migrants blocked a awesome pedestrian crossing betwixt Tijuana and San Diego until authorities unopen down nan protest.

In Matamoros connected Wednesday night, astir 200 migrants gathered connected nan confederate broadside of an world span and halted each U.S.-bound traffic, nan U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported. Vehicles were capable to resume crossing aft astir 2 hours and pedestrians were allowed to transverse aft astir 4 hours.

CBP made nary mention of fires astatine nan Mexican campy successful its connection astir nan span shutdown.

The shelter fires successful Matamoros travel connected nan heels of a March 27 blaze that killed 40 men astatine a Mexican migration detention halfway successful Ciudad Juarez. The occurrence was allegedly started by a detained migrant to protestation conditions astatine nan installation successful nan metropolis crossed from El Paso, Texas.

The U.S. authorities is progressively turning to Mexico while preparing to extremity pandemic-era asylum restrictions, known arsenic Title 42 authority, connected May 11. Mexico precocious began accepting group from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who transverse nan separator irregularly and are turned backmost by nan U.S.

The Biden management besides is putting last touches connected a argumentation nether which asylum would beryllium denied to group who walk done different country, specified arsenic Mexico, to scope U.S. soil.