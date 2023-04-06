Mexico police seize dozens of exotic animals during raid

Image source, Profepa Image caption, A coyote was among nan animals seized astatine nan property

By Vanessa Buschschlüter BBC News

Officials raiding a spot adjacent nan Mexican superior person seized 25 exotic animals, including lions, pumas and a Bengal tiger.

They had been alerted to "suspicious activity" astatine nan ranch successful Huixquilucan, westbound of Mexico City.

They besides recovered pumps thought to person been utilized to bargain petrol from substance pipelines.

Criminals successful Mexico often support exotic animals arsenic pets and a number of ample cats person been seized successful caller years.

The tract wherever nan animals were recovered is thought to person been utilized by a pack specialising successful stealing and trading fuel.

Agents recovered a instrumentality pinch 14,000l of diesel, arsenic good arsenic respective ample vehicles specified arsenic lorries and buses, which they opportunity whitethorn person been stolen.

A full of 47 unrecorded animals were astatine nan property, immoderate of which were kept successful cages. They besides seized 7 dormant animals, which had been stuffed.

The trafficking of animals is simply a lucrative business successful Mexico, pinch criminal gangs progressively buying and trading exotic type for profit.

Image source, Profepa Image caption, Two lions were taken from nan property

While it is not forbidden to ain an exotic animal successful Mexico arsenic agelong arsenic nan proprietor tin beryllium it came from a certified trader and was calved successful captivity, galore of nan animals seized by nan authorities successful caller years person lacked nan basal paperwork.

The illicit waste and acquisition successful plants and animals is now estimated to beryllium nan fourth-biggest forbidden endeavor successful nan country, aft nan trafficking of drugs, group and guns, according to nan agency of nan Mexican lawyer wide for biology protection.

And it is nary longer conscionable supplier traffickers who support exotic animals arsenic position symbols astatine their luxury ranches.

In 2020, a female caused outrage erstwhile she walked astir a promenade successful an upscale neighbourhood of Mexico City pinch a tiger cub connected a leash.