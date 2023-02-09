Mexico's president visits city where fire killed 39 migrants

1 hour ago

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico’s president connected Friday visited nan separator metropolis wherever 39 migrants died successful a occurrence astatine a detention center, expressing symptom complete nan disaster but astir apt not bringing immoderate changes successful reliable immigration policies.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was personally devastated by Monday’s calamity successful Ciudad Juarez, which is crossed from El Paso, Texas.

“I confess it wounded maine a lot, it damaged me,” López Obrador said earlier starting retired connected his travel to Juarez. “It ripped my psyche apart.”

The president said nan occurrence was nan 2nd astir achy infinitesimal of his administration, exceeded only by a 2019 pipeline occurrence successful nan cardinal Mexico municipality of Tlahuelilpan that killed astir 135 people.

However, it hasn't costs him overmuch politically.

Many residents of Mexican separator cities mourned nan decease of nan migrants successful nan steaming mattress fire, which was group by immoderate migrants to protestation perceived moves to deport them.

But successful Ciudad Juarez, galore peope were fed up pinch migrants mostly from Central America and Venezuela begging for alteration astatine thoroughfare corners and blocking separator bridges. They person been calling for authorities to beryllium reliable pinch migrants, and nan U.S. besides pressures Mexico to curb nan travel of migrants.

Ivonne Acuña Murillo, a governmental subject professor astatine Universidad Iberoamericana successful Mexico City, said López Obrador doesn’t person overmuch maneuvering room to alteration Mexico’s migration policy.

“It would beryllium difficult, connected 1 hand, because of nan tremendous unit from nan United States” to extremity migrants arriving astatine nan border, Acuña Murillo said. She added that “it is difficult successful position of nan president’s ain argumentation goals ... nan fund for migration and shelters and each of that is low.”

López Obrador's sojourn to Ciudad Juarez was marked by anger complete nan deaths. A group of migrants and their supporters tried to artifact nan president's motorcade, starring to scuffles Friday afternoon. Earlier successful nan day, he had promised to meet pinch doctors treating nan injured, but it was not clear if that happened.

Eager to summation favour pinch nan United States, López Obrador has made life difficult for migrants seeking to transverse Mexico to scope nan U.S. border. He has assigned tens of thousands of service troops and National Guard officers to clasp migrants, and allowed nan United States to return migrants from Venezuela, Honduras, Nicaragua and Cuba to Mexico.

But nan U.S. has contributed small to helping Mexico shelter aliases merge nan returned migrants.

López Obrador lashed retired Friday, saying nan United States should beryllium spending much connected economical improvement successful Latin America to forestall migrants from leaving their homes, alternatively than sending subject assistance to Ukraine. He suggested nan U.S. should supply nonstop rate support payments to families successful nan region.

“How tin you comparison what nan U.S. authorities sends to Central America, pinch nan 30, 35 cardinal dollars it is spending connected buying weapons for Ukraine?” López Obrador said.

That impasse — pinch national governments successful Mexico and nan United States loathe to touch nan migration rumor — often leaves nan business up to section leaders, galore of whose constituents position nan migrants arsenic a nuisance.

Federal Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said nan authorities would adjacent nan detention halfway wherever nan occurrence occurred.

López Obrador said Friday he was going to group up a committee to guarantee nan quality authorities of migrants are protected. He said nan committee would beryllium headed by a longtime migrant activistic and Roman Catholic priest, Rev. Alejandro Solalinde. But it was unclear what powers nan committee would have.

In nan meantime, López Obrador said, “I will ore connected nan aesculapian side, basically. What matters to maine is curen for nan injured.”

Mexico has turned down a U.S. connection to thief supply medial curen to nan injured, astir of whom suffered fume inhalation, saying they were excessively sick to beryllium moved.

Rodríguez said Thursday that 24 migrants remained hospitalized, each of them successful apparently either superior aliases captious condition. Four migrants had been discharged, she said.

The migrant accused of starting nan occurrence suffered only flimsy injuries and already was released from nan hospital, presumably into custody.

That migrant, on pinch 3 officials from nan National Immigration Institute and 2 backstage information guards astatine nan detention halfway look charges of homicide and causing injuries.

A video from a information camera wrong nan Ciudad Juarez installation showed guards stepping distant erstwhile nan occurrence started wrong nan compartment holding migrants and not making immoderate effort to merchandise them. It was not clear whether those guards had keys to nan compartment doors.

But location person been years of complaints astir mediocre conditions and quality authorities violations astatine migrant detention accommodation successful Mexico, including inadequate ventilation, nutrient and water, and overflowing toilets.

Moreover location is mounting grounds of corruption passim Mexico's migration system, successful which everyone from lawyers and migration officials to guards person taken bribes to let migrants retired of detention.

Little has been done up to now to reside these concerns.

On Friday, authorities temporarily emptied nan country’s largest migrant detention center, adjacent nan Guatemalan border, to execute inspections and observe immoderate imaginable problems.