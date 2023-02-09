Mica Burton Copied A Signature Geordi La Forge Move For Star Trek: Picard

When asked astir nan similarities betwixt Alandra and her dada compared to her sister Sidney, Mica explained that astatine slightest 1 similarity was intentional connected her part:

"A mannerism I picked up from my dada connected group that he didn't announcement until he saw nan first image of america successful azygous together, is that I clasp my hands precisely really he holds his hands successful beforehand of him and down him. And I deliberation that is benignant of who Alandra is. She truthful overmuch looks up to her begetter that she truthful overmuch wants to beryllium for illustration him, but besides envies Sidney for having nan courageousness to beryllium somewhat different. But I deliberation that some sisters person their ain small mini versions of Geordi successful themselves."

What's absorbing is that Geordi tends to guidelines successful akin positions to nan subject stance for "at rest," pinch his feet shoulder-width isolated and his hands folded either successful beforehand of him aliases down him astatine waist level. It makes consciousness that he would default to that stance, because erstwhile you study it, it becomes your default. (There's a logic it's "at rest," because it's a beautiful comfortable measurement to stand!) Starfleet is benignant of an intergalactic military, aft all. It's easy to spot nan similarities successful nan measurement that Mica and Geordi some stand, but there's plentifulness much successful communal betwixt each 3 Starfleet La Forges.