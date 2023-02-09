Mica Burton Copied A Signature Geordi La Forge Move For Star Trek: Picard

Paramount
In play 3 of "Star Trek: Picard," nan original unit from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" person returned to thief their aged friend Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) successful 1 past awesome adventure. Enterprise technologist and Starfleet depository usability Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) has ended up backmost successful nan heavy of things against his will aft Picard came to him for thief on pinch 1 of his daughters, Sidney (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut). Sidney steers nan helm of nan U.S.S. Titan and is rather a spot different from her beloved dad, but nan different La Forge girl is simply a spot disconnected nan aged block. Alandra not only useful pinch her dada astatine nan museum, she's besides an engineer. What's more, she's played by LeVar Burton's real-life daughter, Mica Burton.
Mica managed to get nan gig without involving her dada astatine all, and seeing nan 2 of them onscreen together is genuinely lovely. There's existent emotion and a genuine father-daughter narration down nan fictional one, and that's beautiful darn cool. In a caller question and reply pinch Collider, she explained that location are immoderate traits she picked up from watching her dada that ended up becoming a portion of her characteristic arsenic well.
It's each successful nan hands
Paramount
When asked astir nan similarities betwixt Alandra and her dada compared to her sister Sidney, Mica explained that astatine slightest 1 similarity was intentional connected her part:
"A mannerism I picked up from my dada connected group that he didn't announcement until he saw nan first image of america successful azygous together, is that I clasp my hands precisely really he holds his hands successful beforehand of him and down him. And I deliberation that is benignant of who Alandra is. She truthful overmuch looks up to her begetter that she truthful overmuch wants to beryllium for illustration him, but besides envies Sidney for having nan courageousness to beryllium somewhat different. But I deliberation that some sisters person their ain small mini versions of Geordi successful themselves."
What's absorbing is that Geordi tends to guidelines successful akin positions to nan subject stance for "at rest," pinch his feet shoulder-width isolated and his hands folded either successful beforehand of him aliases down him astatine waist level. It makes consciousness that he would default to that stance, because erstwhile you study it, it becomes your default. (There's a logic it's "at rest," because it's a beautiful comfortable measurement to stand!) Starfleet is benignant of an intergalactic military, aft all. It's easy to spot nan similarities successful nan measurement that Mica and Geordi some stand, but there's plentifulness much successful communal betwixt each 3 Starfleet La Forges.
Stellar sisters
Paramount
One point Geordi intelligibly instilled successful his daughters is simply a willingness to guidelines up for what they judge is right, moreover erstwhile it's not ever easy to do so. Sidney went her ain measurement successful Starfleet, becoming a aviator alternatively of pursuing successful her father's footsteps and moving successful engineering, and some daughters request that he let them to thief pinch Picard's mission. They're not acrophobic because they've heard each of nan tales of their father's heroism, and some are looking to do immoderate heroic things themselves.
While it's probably beautiful difficult for Geordi to spot his daughters put themselves successful nan statement of occurrence nan aforesaid measurement he erstwhile utilized to (and still does, if Picard comes knocking), he has to beryllium proud of what unthinkable young women he's helped to raise. One point that's bully for Mica and LeVar is that he ne'er has to dress to beryllium proud of her, because it's each real.
New episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" premiere Thursdays connected Paramount+.