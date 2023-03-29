Michael C. Hall Signs With CAA

7 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Michael C. Hall Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Michael C. Hall has signed pinch CAA for representation. 

Hall is champion known for starring successful Showtime’s award-winning bid Dexter, and successful HBO’s Six Feet Under. The 2 roles earned him a Golden Globe, 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and respective Emmy Award nominations.

He precocious reprised nan domiciled of Dexter Morgan successful Dexter: New Blood, nan constricted bid successful which he starred and executive produced. Showtime is decidedly willing in more Dexter series; it already said it is considering a Dexter prequel bid astir nan Trinity Killer while besides processing Dexter: Origins and nan adjacent section of Dexter: New Blood.

Hall’s shape profession includes specified Broadway performances arsenic nan emcee successful nan 1999 revival of Cabaret, directed by Sam Mendes; Hedwig successful John Cameron Mitchell’s Hedwig and nan Angry Inch; and John Jones successful The Realistic Joneses opposite Toni Collette, Marisa Tomei, and Tracy Letts.

His characteristic credits see Kill Your Darlings, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down nan White House, and Game Night.

He is besides nan lead vocalist of his set Princess Goes, which will circuit this year. 

Hall continues to beryllium represented by Hamilton Hodell, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

More
Source Deadline

Related Article

‘I felt like I was melting’: Acid attacks are on the rise – could a Coronation Street storyline about them save lives?

‘I felt like I was melting’: Acid attacks are on the rise – could a Coronation Street storyline about them save lives?

53 minutes ago
Paul O’Grady death – latest news: Joe Lycett and Elton John pay tribute as Dominic Raab makes PMQs blunder

Paul O’Grady death – latest news: Joe Lycett and Elton John pay tribute as Dominic Raab makes PMQs blunder

1 hour ago
Ted Lasso Just Gave The Team A Surprising Twist, But Can It Possibly Last?

Ted Lasso Just Gave The Team A Surprising Twist, But Can It Possibly Last?

2 hours ago
Jonathan Majors’s Army Ads Being Refashioned To Run As Scheduled During Final Four

Jonathan Majors’s Army Ads Being Refashioned To Run As Scheduled During Final Four

2 hours ago
Goren Bridge: Ducks in a row

Goren Bridge: Ducks in a row

2 hours ago
The Sunday Crossword No. 3248

The Sunday Crossword No. 3248

2 hours ago

Popular Article

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

14 hours ago
Myanmar junta dissolves ousted leader Suu Kyi's party

Myanmar junta dissolves ousted leader Suu Kyi's party

20 hours ago
‘I celebrated when I heard Thabo Bester died in a fire,’ says rape victim’s mother

‘I celebrated when I heard Thabo Bester died in a fire,’ says rape victim’s mother

20 hours ago
Kyodo News Digest: March 29, 2023

Kyodo News Digest: March 29, 2023

20 hours ago
Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.