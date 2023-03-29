Michael C. Hall Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Michael C. Hall has signed pinch CAA for representation.

Hall is champion known for starring successful Showtime’s award-winning bid Dexter, and successful HBO’s Six Feet Under. The 2 roles earned him a Golden Globe, 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and respective Emmy Award nominations.

He precocious reprised nan domiciled of Dexter Morgan successful Dexter: New Blood, nan constricted bid successful which he starred and executive produced. Showtime is decidedly willing in more Dexter series; it already said it is considering a Dexter prequel bid astir nan Trinity Killer while besides processing Dexter: Origins and nan adjacent section of Dexter: New Blood.

Hall’s shape profession includes specified Broadway performances arsenic nan emcee successful nan 1999 revival of Cabaret, directed by Sam Mendes; Hedwig successful John Cameron Mitchell’s Hedwig and nan Angry Inch; and John Jones successful The Realistic Joneses opposite Toni Collette, Marisa Tomei, and Tracy Letts.

His characteristic credits see Kill Your Darlings, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down nan White House, and Game Night.

He is besides nan lead vocalist of his set Princess Goes, which will circuit this year.

Hall continues to beryllium represented by Hamilton Hodell, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.