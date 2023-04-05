Michael Gove admits mistakes over social housing after tenant death

Media caption, Gove: Some lodging associations putting "black and achromatic figures" up of engagement pinch residents

Michael Gove has admitted past mistakes made by nan authorities complete societal lodging person contributed to immoderate tenants being neglected by landlords.

The lodging caput told nan BBC nan lawsuit of Sheila Seleoane - who laic dormant successful her level for two-and-a-half years - was an unacceptable illustration of tenants being fto down by lodging associations.

He said nan lawsuit speaks "to a wider civilization of neglect" successful nan sector.

Her lodging association, Peabody, has apologised.

The organisation said it had changed nan measurement it useful since Ms Seleoane's decease "to put group and their wellbeing astatine nan centre of our operations".

The assemblage of Ms Seleoane, 58, laic undiscovered for two-and-a-half years successful her level successful Peckham, southbound London, contempt neighbours many times raising concerns pinch Peabody and nan police.

Mr Gove described nan lawsuit arsenic "an horrific story".

"Her assemblage was location successful circumstances which speak to a wider civilization of neglect," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Social lodging tenants should beryllium immoderate of nan champion supported group successful our nine and this is conscionable different illustration of group being fto down."

Image source, BBC/Harry Low Image caption, Flowers were near by well-wishers aft Ms Seleoane's assemblage was found

Mr Gove admitted it was a correction for nan Conservative-Liberal Democrat conjugation to abolish nan National Tenant Voice, a assemblage group up to springiness tenants a opportunity connected societal lodging issues, successful 2010.

Asked whether nan conjugation authorities was besides incorrect to abolish nan societal lodging regulator, he said: "I deliberation we tin each now look backmost and see immoderate of nan regulatory changes that were made successful nan past and bespeak connected whether aliases not they were right."

He added that nan authorities had now strengthened nan powerfulness of nan regulator, pinch societal landlords facing tougher inspection regimes and a little barroom for intervention.

Under nan conjugation government, backing for affordable lodging was trim importantly arsenic portion of efforts to trim authorities spending successful nan aftermath of nan 2008 financial crash.

Pressed connected whether it was a correction to compression nan finances of lodging associations, Mr Gove said: "No, I disagree pinch that. I deliberation it's wholly imaginable for lodging associations, and galore do, some to supply caller homes and guarantee that nan homes for which they're presently responsible are safe, lukewarm and decent."

He added: "There were immoderate mistakes and errors made, not conscionable by really nan conjugation authorities but by nan governments earlier which contributed to societal tenants not getting nan support that they deserved and not getting their voices heard."

Along pinch nan Grenfell Tower occurrence and the decease of two-year-old Awaab Ishak caused by vulnerability to mould successful his home, Mr Gove said nan 3 examples highlighted "a problem that we've had successful nan past, pinch societal lodging landlords treating their tenants pinch a grade of distance… and successful immoderate cases neglect, which is unacceptable" .

"There's been a civilization successful immoderate lodging associations that has tended to put nan achromatic and achromatic figures connected nan accounts up of nan bosom and psyche engagement pinch nan residents," he added.

Peabody has told nan BBC it was "devastated" by what happened to Ms Seleoane, adding it had been "open, honorable and transparent astir what went wrong".

The organisation said it had changed nan measurement it investigated complaints and dealt pinch rent collections and state information checks arsenic a consequence of Ms Seleoane's case.