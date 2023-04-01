Michael J. Fox's Apple TV Plus movie from Laurene Powell Jobs gets a must-watch trailer

Streamer Apple TV Plus has shared nan first trailer for nan upcoming STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Directed by Academy Award victor Davis Guggenheim, nan movie besides lists Laurene Powell Jobs arsenic executive shaper connected nan project.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell Jobs is joined by Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, and Nelle Fortenberry arsenic being credited arsenic executive producers.

The movie itself is simply a documentary astir Fox, his life, his roles, and his conflict pinch Parkinson’s illness and you tin watch its debut trailer correct now.

"The improbable communicative of an undersized kid from a Canadian service guidelines who roseate to nan heights of stardom"

Apple TV Plus announced nan trailer successful a press release (opens successful caller tab), saying that "the relationship of Fox’s nationalist life, afloat of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen backstage journey, including nan years that followed his diagnosis, astatine 29, pinch Parkinson’s disease."

If there's 1 statement that will make anyone want to cheque this movie out, it's this — "With a operation of escapade and romance, drama and drama, watching nan movie feels for illustration … well, for illustration a Michael J. Fox movie."

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres connected May 12, 2023, and you'll beryllium capable to watch it connected thing that has nan Apple TV app truthful agelong arsenic you person an Apple TV Plus aliases Apple One subscription. That of people includes Apple's ain platforms and location are plentifulness of Apple TV 4K alternatives if you're looking to prime up thing a small cheaper than Apple's streaming box.

The Apple TV app is besides disposable connected crippled consoles, smart televisions, and more. Apple TV Plus has go location to immoderate fantabulous TV shows, movies, and documentaries pinch nan last play of nan drama show Ted Lasso already underway. Few shows are arsenic suspenseful arsenic Servant, while much contented is being added each nan time.