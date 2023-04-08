Michael Leon, agelong clip euphony manufacture executive and hubby of 42 West laminitis and preeminent publicist Leslee Dart, passed distant connected April 2nd. He was 76 years old.

After joining famed independent explanation A&M Records successful 1976, he roseate to Senior Vice President and Head of East Coast Operations. Known for his gregarious guidance style and his receptor for emerging talent, he was instrumental successful nan improvement of nan careers of Suzanne Vega, Joan Armitrading, The Police, Squeeze, and Supertramp, among galore others.

Leon besides served arsenic a Vice President of nan Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, nan Head of International for EMI Records Group, and President of independent explanation Hybrid Records.

After marrying Dart successful 1996, he was often seen by her broadside astatine gala events astir nan world, embracing nan domiciled of being, arsenic he often called himself, “Mr. Dart” (he moreover changed his email sanction to “mistadart”).

Dart founded 42 West successful 2004 aft rising to prominence arsenic President astatine PMK. Her clients included Tom Hanks, Martin Scorsesee, Francis Ford Coppola, Nicole Kidman, Darren Aronofsky, and Meryl Streep. She oversaw nan waste of 42 West, a institution she built from 2 first labor into 1 of nan biggest PR businesses successful Hollywood, to Dolphin Entertainment successful 2017, and she retired from nan business successful 2021.

In summation to Dart, Leon is survived by his 2 sons, noted filmmaker Adam Leon (Gimme The Loot, Tramps) and Matthew Leon, presently an worker successful nan CAA euphony department.