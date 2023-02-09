Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Reveals What She'd Tell J.K. Rowling If They Ever Met

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has commented connected nan J.K. Rowling situation. While Rowling is known for creating nan Harry Potter caller bid to immense success, she had travel nether occurrence successful caller years aft sharing her views connected nan transgender community. It's been very polarizing pinch fans, arsenic galore opportunity they tin nary longer support thing Harry Potter owed to nan controversy. Others opportunity that nan backlash against Rowling has gone excessively far. This disagreement has moreover affected nan stars of nan Harry Potter movie series, pinch some successful nan erstwhile camp while others are successful nan latter.

In immoderate case, Rodriguez says successful a caller question and reply pinch Variety that she knows what nan struggle is for illustration arsenic a fan. At this point, she says she's not fazed by it truthful much, arsenic she's managed to abstracted nan creation from nan artist. She notes really her emotion for nan characters from those stories, stemming from her childhood, had her emotion for illustration she needed to mentally abstracted nan two.

"It’s a puerility representation that each of america person grasped onto and don’t want to fto go. Because of nan story. We’re not reasoning astir J.K. Rowling, I tin committedness you. I’m reasoning astir Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley and their silliness and besides their growth.”

Rodriguez went connected to explain that she's not affected very overmuch by Rowling's opinions, noting she was "raised by a beardown Black woman" and has alternatively heavy skin. With that said, she appears to beryllium willing successful chatting pinch Rowling to clear nan aerial connected why it is precisely nan arguable writer feels nan measurement she does.

"Some of nan worldly that she says really doesn’t faze maine truthful much. I’m not present for it. I will ever stay a trans woman. I will ever telephone myself a trans woman. I will ever mention to different biologic women arsenic cis women, successful a non-derogatory way. But I’m a beardown girl. I’m a beardown woman. I was raised by a beardown Black woman, which J.K. Rowling was not. I would emotion to person a speech pinch her."

What Would She Say to J.K. Rowling?

If Rodriguez were to person that chat pinch Rowling, what would nan Pose and Loot prima say? For her part, Rodriguez would want to attack nan speech successful a "lighthearted" measurement earlier nan 2 tin speak astir their differences. At nan aforesaid time, arsenic they are some women, Rodriguez besides hopes that nan 2 would travel retired of that speech knowing that they request to "be location for each other." From nan interview:

"I would commencement disconnected pinch thing that’s very lighthearted, conscionable to fto her cognize I’m not personification who is abrasive aliases who is intimidating, because I’m judge location are trans group who are intimidating her a small spot and making her consciousness this way. I would first commencement disconnected by saying, 'Girl, OK, show maine what is nan tea? Is location a trans personification successful your life that’s really making you consciousness a definite type of measurement astir your womanhood? Because I tin committedness you that location are different trans women who will show you what it’s really for illustration to locomotion successful our shoes. Because I tin committedness you, arsenic a cis biologic woman, you conscionable will ne'er understand, conscionable arsenic we will ne'er understand you. But we’re women, truthful we person to beryllium location for each other.'”

Whether specified a converation ever takes spot remains to beryllium seen, but for now, Rowling has been doubling down pinch her opinions done her caller podcast series, dubbed The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.