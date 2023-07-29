Michelle Yeoh And Longtime Fiancé Marry After 19-Year Engagement And Brought Her Oscar

The conception of a agelong engagement isn’t excessively surprising, and Michelle Yeoh’s 19-year engagement to fiancé Jean Todt is further impervious that it hasn’t gone retired of style. However, location comes a clip erstwhile a large leap needs to beryllium taken, and for this couple, that clip has apparently arrived. And not only did Yeoh and Todt yet necktie nan knot, nan 2023 Oscar winner for Everything Everywhere All At Once brought her trophy on for nan thrust arsenic well.

People reported that nan happy mates was joined successful Geneva, “surrounded by loving family and friends.” As Jean Todt was erstwhile nan CEO of Ferrari, that meant nan impermanent database besides included folks for illustration Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, a erstwhile personnel of nan car maker’s team.

Through Massa's societal media presence, nan confirmation of Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar being coming tin beryllium seen. There's besides a fistful of beautiful photos from passim nan day, including nan programme which tells nan communicative of really Yeoh and Todt first met. You tin spot it each for yourself successful nan station included below:

Michelle Yeoh has plentifulness of logic to observe this year, some personally and professionally. On apical of her Academy Award triumph earlier this year, she was besides heard arsenic portion of nan Transformers: Rise of nan Beasts cast; which impressed fans and critics alike pinch its adventurous tale.

Not to mention, Yeoh’s long-awaited Star Trek: Section 31 was turned into a movie event, alternatively than a spinoff bid arsenic primitively planned. Both projects should beryllium disposable astatine immoderate constituent pinch a Paramount+ subscription for fans who are eagerly anticipating specified thrills.

However, astatine nan existent moment, each eyes are connected Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt’s beautiful emotion story. Nineteen years is simply a agelong clip to beryllium pinch someone, particularly extracurricular of being joined to them. Seeing nan mates truthful happy aft yet uniting their lives together arsenic 1 only makes nan news sweeter.

We present astatine CinemaBlend would for illustration to widen our congratulations to nan happy couple, arsenic good arsenic wishes for thing but happiness successful nan adjacent section of their lives together. This communicative is acold from over, and it's going to beryllium a awesome dainty to spot wherever things spell adjacent for Yeoh and Todt.

In nan meantime, pinch what we cognize astir A Haunting successful Venice, it seems for illustration it could beryllium different profession triumph for Michelle Yeoh, arsenic she's portion of nan formed of nan adjacent Hercule Poirot mystery. And arsenic luck would person it, that's a title connected nan 2023 movie schedule that everyone tin look guardant to seeing successful nan adjacent future. If you want a sensation of what's to come, you tin spot Ms. Yeoh and her formed mates successful nan Haunting successful Venice trailer.