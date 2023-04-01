Five-star backmost Jadyn Davis has committed to nan University of Michigan.

Davis is nan No. 28 wide imaginable for nan Class of 2024 and nan second-ranked quarterback.

The inferior threw for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns past season, starring Providence Day School to a 12-1 grounds and nan North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association's Division I title. He was besides named nan MaxPreps North Carolina Player of nan Year.

Davis picked Ann Arbor complete Penn State, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The backmost had been recruited since he was 13, including by Alabama and Georgia.

"I had a batch of schools that were heavy recruiting me, and I'm a large narration guy, truthful it was difficult to constrictive that database down and show group no, but I prayed connected it and asked for guidance," Davis said. "I asked for signs and each nan signs pointed to Michigan, and I'm happy pinch my decision. I'm fresh to get location to activity and gain nan starting occupation and lead them to a nationalist championship."

"If you postgraduate pinch a grade from Michigan, you're almost group for success," Davis added. "My mom and dada person ever been 'No books, nary ball' and acquisition tops nan charts successful their mind."

Davis will apt beryllium nan successor to J.J. McCarthy, who tin participate nan NFL Draft participate this season.

The Wolverines made their second-straight College Football Playoff this season, but they mislaid successful nan Fiesta Bowl to No. 3 TCU, 51-45. It was their lone nonaccomplishment of nan play successful 14 games.