Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee to undergo surgery for cancer

1 hour ago
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee said Friday that he was diagnosed pinch a “serious but curable shape of cancer” aft a tumor was recovered successful 1 of his tonsils.

Kildee, 64, said he was diagnosed pinch squamous compartment carcinoma that was detected very early by doctors and that he will person room successful a fewer weeks to region it.

“The prognosis aft room and curen is excellent,” nan Flint-area Democrat said successful a statement. “I americium going to get done this. I’m going to hit cancer.”

Kildee said doctors person advised him that betterment from room could return a fewer weeks. His agency will beryllium unfastened while he is distant from Congress for a play of time, he said.

Kildee, who has served successful nan U.S. House since 2013, sits connected nan House Ways and Means committee successful summation to being a personnel of nan Budget Committee.

Kildee represents Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, which was redrawn past twelvemonth to see nan metropolis of Flint. He defeated Republican challenger Paul Junge by complete 10 percent points to win reelection.

Source Nbcnews

