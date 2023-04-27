Microsoft 365 Web Apps Are Moving to a New Home

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Science
  3. Microsoft 365 Web Apps Are Moving to a New Home
Microsoft

Microsoft’s web apps and services are dispersed crossed hundreds of different sites and domains, from nan ancient live.com to nan much cryptic login.microsoftonline.com. Microsoft now plans to unify galore of them nether 1 umbrella.

Microsoft explained successful a blog station today, “As Microsoft unreality services person grown complete nan years, nan domain abstraction they unrecorded connected has grown arsenic good — into nan hundreds. Over time, this fragmentation has created expanding challenges for extremity personification navigation, administrative simplicity, and nan improvement of cross-app experiences.”

Today, Microsoft announced that it is starting to move its online services to a azygous domain: cloud.microsoft. The institution has owned the .microsoft top-level domain since 2015, but truthful acold it has mostly conscionable been utilized for redirects, for illustration xbox.microsoft aliases search.microsoft. The institution says utilizing its ain domain has “anti-spoofing and integrity benefits” compared to generic domain endings, for illustration .com aliases .net. Google besides has its ain top-level domain that it uses for immoderate sites and services, for illustration blog.google.

Microsoft plans for each of its services to beryllium subdomains nether that domain, specified arsenic outlook.cloud.microsoft aliases onedrive.cloud.microsoft. However, nan institution only plans to usage nan unified domain for “authenticated user-facing Microsoft 365 experiences.” Sites like Xbox.com and astir of Microsoft.com will apt enactment wherever they are today.

The alteration won’t matter each that overmuch for astir people, arsenic Microsoft says that “in astir cases, nary customer action will beryllium needed” — location will astir apt beryllium redirects arsenic needed. However, IT administrators mightiness request to update their networks to let nan caller domains, which is why Microsoft is announcing nan alteration today. If you person civilization web rules pinch services for illustration NextDNS aliases AdGuard, those mightiness request to beryllium updated arsenic well.

Microsoft says its caller online services will motorboat connected nan caller domain, and it will slow migrate existing services for illustration OneDrive and Outlook complete time.

Source: Microsoft

More
Source Howtogeek

Related Article

How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Reddit

How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Reddit

1 hour ago
You Can Now Link Your iPhone to Your Windows 11 PC

You Can Now Link Your iPhone to Your Windows 11 PC

1 hour ago
How to Get the Best Transfer Speeds from Your NAS Device

How to Get the Best Transfer Speeds from Your NAS Device

1 hour ago
Onyx's Latest E Ink Tablet Might Be the Perfect Comic Book Reader

Onyx's Latest E Ink Tablet Might Be the Perfect Comic Book Reader

2 hours ago
How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Twitter

How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Twitter

2 hours ago
After nearly two years, Virgin Galactic’s space plane returns to the sky

After nearly two years, Virgin Galactic’s space plane returns to the sky

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

12 hours ago
Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

17 hours ago
5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

12 hours ago
McCarthy's debt-ceiling bill tests unity of U.S. House Republicans

McCarthy's debt-ceiling bill tests unity of U.S. House Republicans

13 hours ago
Prediksi Manchester City vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Jadwal, Berita Terkini Tim, H2H, dan Formasi

Prediksi Manchester City vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Jadwal, Berita Terkini Tim, H2H, dan Formasi

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.