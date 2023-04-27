Microsoft 365 Web Apps Are Moving to a New Home

Microsoft

Microsoft’s web apps and services are dispersed crossed hundreds of different sites and domains, from nan ancient live.com to nan much cryptic login.microsoftonline.com. Microsoft now plans to unify galore of them nether 1 umbrella.

Microsoft explained successful a blog station today, “As Microsoft unreality services person grown complete nan years, nan domain abstraction they unrecorded connected has grown arsenic good — into nan hundreds. Over time, this fragmentation has created expanding challenges for extremity personification navigation, administrative simplicity, and nan improvement of cross-app experiences.”

Today, Microsoft announced that it is starting to move its online services to a azygous domain: cloud.microsoft. The institution has owned the .microsoft top-level domain since 2015, but truthful acold it has mostly conscionable been utilized for redirects, for illustration xbox.microsoft aliases search.microsoft. The institution says utilizing its ain domain has “anti-spoofing and integrity benefits” compared to generic domain endings, for illustration .com aliases .net. Google besides has its ain top-level domain that it uses for immoderate sites and services, for illustration blog.google.

Microsoft plans for each of its services to beryllium subdomains nether that domain, specified arsenic outlook.cloud.microsoft aliases onedrive.cloud.microsoft. However, nan institution only plans to usage nan unified domain for “authenticated user-facing Microsoft 365 experiences.” Sites like Xbox.com and astir of Microsoft.com will apt enactment wherever they are today.

The alteration won’t matter each that overmuch for astir people, arsenic Microsoft says that “in astir cases, nary customer action will beryllium needed” — location will astir apt beryllium redirects arsenic needed. However, IT administrators mightiness request to update their networks to let nan caller domains, which is why Microsoft is announcing nan alteration today. If you person civilization web rules pinch services for illustration NextDNS aliases AdGuard, those mightiness request to beryllium updated arsenic well.

Microsoft says its caller online services will motorboat connected nan caller domain, and it will slow migrate existing services for illustration OneDrive and Outlook complete time.

Source: Microsoft