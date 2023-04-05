Microsoft Copilot AI Is Coming to OneNote, Too

4 hours ago
Microsoft OneNote logo

Microsoft revealed successful March that its Bing-like Copilot AI adjunct is coming to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. It turns retired that Copilot besides coming to OneNote.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot is coming to OneNote, successful a akin manner to nan AI features already connected nan measurement for Word, PowerPoint, and immoderate of Microsoft’s different applications. Today’s blog station explains, “It useful pinch you, embedded successful nan different Microsoft 365 apps you usage regular to thief you unlock productivity, unleash creativity, and uplevel your skills.”

You’ll beryllium capable to inquire Copliot prompts like, “Create a scheme for my daughter’s precocious schoolhouse graduation party,” aliases “Summarize notes into slug points connected a caller page,” and nan cloud-powered AI will effort to complete nan request. Microsoft says it will beryllium tin of reorganizing your notebook, adjusting formatting, and highlighting important sections.


Microsoft

You’ll beryllium capable to reappraisal immoderate contented generated by Copilot, and either judge it, inquire Copilot to regenerate nan response, aliases trash it. That should forestall nan AI from unexpectedly breaking your notes. That’s besides akin to Google’s in-development AI generation for Docs and Gmail.

Microsoft didn’t supply an nonstop timeline for erstwhile Copilot will get successful OneNote. Presumably, nan institution will trial it pinch prime customers earlier opening it up to a nationalist preview, for illustration nan existent rollout for Copilot successful different apps. Most of nan improvement connected OneNote lately has been merging nan now-deprecated “OneNote for Windows 10” and classical OneNote for Windows into a azygous modern experience.

Source: Microsoft

