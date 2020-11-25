Microsoft Expects New Xbox, PlayStation 6 in 2028, Court Filings Say - CNET

This twelvemonth will beryllium 3 years since nan motorboat of nan PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, and Microsoft expects nan adjacent Xbox and PlayStation will motorboat successful 2028, according to a study by IGN. 

Microsoft is successful tribunal Thursday facing nan US Federal Trade Commission, which is blocking nan company's $68.7 cardinal acquisition of patient Activision Blizzard. Court documents released during nan proceedings show that Microsoft expects nan adjacent procreation of crippled consoles to travel retired successful 2028. 

On nan first time of nan trial, some nan FTC and Microsoft presented grounds backing their respective positions connected nan acquisition. The FTC says Microsoft's deals pinch different companies specified arsenic Nintendo and Nvidia that springiness nan quality of being much unfastened to title travel pinch "loopholes" and tin beryllium renegotiated successful nan future. 

FTC: Microsoft's agreements pinch Nvidia, Nintendo, etc are "filled pinch loopholes and speculative commitments"
Says Nvidia woody clause shows MS tin "unilaterally" opt to renegotiate
Says Microsoft has resisted testimony/discovery connected nan deals. Wants them excluded from hearings pic.twitter.com/dSCFHnXCWY

— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 22, 2023

Microsoft, connected nan different hand, presented a deposition from PlayStation leader Jim Ryan saying Microsoft's acquisition was not astir Xbox exclusivity. Sony raised concerns complete nan acquisition not agelong aft nan woody was announced, citing nan early of Call of Duty games connected nan PlayStation level could beryllium successful jeopardy aft nan purchase.

"Today showed Sony has known each on we'll guidelines by our committedness to support games connected its level and made clear its activity to lobby against nan woody is only to protect its ascendant position successful nan market," a Microsoft spokesperson said successful an emailed connection Thursday.  

Ryan besides said successful his deposition that if nan woody goes through, Sony wouldn't beryllium capable to talk pinch Activision astir its plans for nan adjacent PlayStation. 

In an FTC v MS/ABK deposition, PlayStation main Jim Ryan said that, if woody closes, Sony couldn't show Activision astir its adjacent console
Is past asked astir Sony moving pinch Mojang (Minecraft) aft MS bought them. Discussion is redacted but Ryan says it supports this interest pic.twitter.com/M86CBm3CcY

— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 21, 2023

Thursday's ineligible proceedings travel much than a twelvemonth aft Microsoft announced its determination to purchase Activision Blizzard. Since then, nan Xbox shaper had sought support for nan acquisition from antitrust regulators successful nan different countries nan institution does business in. The biggest hurdles for Microsft are nan UK and US pinch agencies successful some countries blocking nan woody citing concerns complete a deficiency of competition successful nan video crippled industry. 

