Mifepristone: US judge halts approval for abortion pill

4 days ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Mifepristone: US judge halts approval for abortion pill

Breaking News image

A Texas judge has revoked nan longstanding support for nan wide utilized abortion supplier mifepristone.

The pill has been authorised for complete 20 years, and is utilized successful much than half of US gestation terminations.

In a 67-page opinion, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of erstwhile President Donald Trump, suspended his ain ruling for 7 days to let nan authorities clip to appeal.

His determination could limit entree to nan supplier for millions of women.

A suit revenge by an anti-abortion group successful Texas, nan Alliance Defending Freedom, based on that nan drug's information was ne'er decently studied.

In his ruling, Judge Kacsmaryk said nan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) support of nan supplier backmost successful 2000 had violated national rules that let for accelerated support of definite drugs.

The FDA spent 4 years reviewing mifepristone earlier it was approved successful 2000.

The determination could further restrict entree to abortion nationwide since nan US Supreme Court removed law protections for nan process past year, triggering a activity of state-by-state bans.

This breaking news communicative is being updated and much specifications will beryllium published shortly. Please refresh nan page for nan fullest version.

You tin person Breaking News connected a smartphone aliases tablet via nan BBC News App. You tin besides travel @BBCBreaking connected Twitter to get nan latest alerts.

More
Source Bbc

Related Article

Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary

Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary

24 minutes ago
US, Panama and Colombia aim to stop Darien Gap migration

US, Panama and Colombia aim to stop Darien Gap migration

49 minutes ago
Armed suspect holding multiple hostages inside Wells Fargo branch in Arlington, Virginia 

Armed suspect holding multiple hostages inside Wells Fargo branch in Arlington, Virginia 

1 hour ago
Expert says people wanting to enjoy William Shakespeare's works should skip the 'boring' beginnings

Expert says people wanting to enjoy William Shakespeare's works should skip the 'boring' beginnings

1 hour ago
Harrowing bodycam footage shows cops in shootout with Louisville gunman after he hit rookie officer

Harrowing bodycam footage shows cops in shootout with Louisville gunman after he hit rookie officer

1 hour ago
A quarter of British parents are quitting their jobs to look after their kids due to childcare costs

A quarter of British parents are quitting their jobs to look after their kids due to childcare costs

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Best Sunscreens for Dark Skin for 2023 - CNET

Best Sunscreens for Dark Skin for 2023 - CNET

11 hours ago
Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

22 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

22 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

22 hours ago
Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.