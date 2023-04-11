Mifepristone: US judge halts approval for abortion pill

A Texas judge has revoked nan longstanding support for nan wide utilized abortion supplier mifepristone.

The pill has been authorised for complete 20 years, and is utilized successful much than half of US gestation terminations.

In a 67-page opinion, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of erstwhile President Donald Trump, suspended his ain ruling for 7 days to let nan authorities clip to appeal.

His determination could limit entree to nan supplier for millions of women.

A suit revenge by an anti-abortion group successful Texas, nan Alliance Defending Freedom, based on that nan drug's information was ne'er decently studied.

In his ruling, Judge Kacsmaryk said nan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) support of nan supplier backmost successful 2000 had violated national rules that let for accelerated support of definite drugs.

The FDA spent 4 years reviewing mifepristone earlier it was approved successful 2000.

The determination could further restrict entree to abortion nationwide since nan US Supreme Court removed law protections for nan process past year, triggering a activity of state-by-state bans.

This breaking news communicative is being updated and much specifications will beryllium published shortly. Please refresh nan page for nan fullest version.