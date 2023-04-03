Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson Won't Be In The Netflix Special, But She Is Back With The Franchise In A Cool Way

This twelvemonth marks nan 30th day of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, and fans of nan bid are successful for a treat. Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere to Netflix subscribers successful April, and among nan things we cognize astir this Power Rangers special is that it’ll bring backmost a batch of acquainted faces from that era of morphenomenal action. However, Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly, nan original Pink Ranger, did not participate successful it. Not to interest though, arsenic Johnson is still progressive pinch nan Power Rangers franchise successful a cool way.

Since 2016, Boom! Studios has been publishing Power Rangers comics, galore of which person been met pinch affirmative captious reception. Now Amy Jo Johnson will beryllium lending her talents to this area of nan franchise, arsenic she is co-writing a comic book bid pinch her partner/director Matt Hotson. This bid will debut adjacent year, and Johnson informed Variety that she thought up nan thought for it earlier nan pandemic became wide successful early 2020. In her words:

I was pensive astir it and mentioned it to my boyfriend, Matt. He said, ‘Why don’t you effort to constitute it arsenic a comic book?' We had each nan clip connected our hands, truthful we daydreamed up this full comic book bid knowing nan 30th day was coming.

Although nary circumstantial crippled specifications for Amy Jo Johnson’s Power Rangers comic book bid were revealed, nan character said that it would beryllium different from nan original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers “in nan consciousness that it’s my version.” Working connected this comic book bid besides led Johnson to watch Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers episodes for nan first time, because aft leaving nan bid successful 1995, she “moved on” and had nary thought really overmuch this “upset” fans. Following her original tenure arsenic Kimberly, Johnson concisely reprised nan characteristic successful 1997’s Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, and she besides cameoed successful nan 2017 Power Rangers reboot movie alongside her precocious costar Jason David Frank arsenic an Angel Grove citizen.

While it was primitively believed that Amy Jo Johnson didn’t travel backmost for Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always owed to a salary dispute, she debunked this declare past week and has since told Variety that “a bunch of different factors came into play,” including moving connected different projects, taking attraction of a 14-year-old and not acting anymore. Still, astatine slightest Power Rangers fans tin return comfortableness knowing she’s backmost to contributing to nan franchise successful a different way, truthful now we conscionable person to hold and spot what benignant of communicative she and Matt Hotson crafted.

Meanwhile, nan Pink Ranger mantle will alternatively beryllium carried successful Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always by Catherine Sutherland’s Kat, who succeeded Kimberly successful nan original series. She’ll beryllium joined by David Yost’s Billy, Walter Emanuel Jones’ Zack, Steve Cardenas’ Rocky, Johnny Yong Bosch’s Adam and Karan Ashley’s Aisha, on pinch Barbara Goodson and Richard Steven Horvitz vocally reprising Rita Repulsa and Alpha 5, respectively. Prior to his passing successful November 2022, Jason David Frank had confirmed he wouldn’t reprise Tommy successful nan special, and Austin St. John, who played Jason, besides declined to appear. Once & Always will besides characteristic Charlie Kersh arsenic Minh, nan girl of Trini, nan first Yellow Ranger. Trini was played by Thuy Trang, who died successful 2001.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always hits Netflix connected April 19, which is besides wherever you tin watercourse nan entirety of nan original series. This twelvemonth will besides spot nan merchandise of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, which is continuing nan communicative arc began by Dino Fury.