Mike Pence not appealing order to testify at Capitol riot grand jury

A spokesperson for Mike Pence said Wednesday that nan erstwhile vice president will not entreaty a judge’s bid compelling him to attest successful nan Justice Department’s investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his friends to overturn nan results of nan 2020 election.

The determination sets up a imaginable quality by Pence successful nan coming weeks earlier a national expansive assemblage scrutinizing attempts by nan erstwhile president and supporters earlier nan riot astatine nan Capitol connected Jan. 6, 2021, to undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Multiple Trump management officials person testified successful that investigation, arsenic good arsenic successful a abstracted enquiry examining Trump’s possession of classified documents, but Pence would beryllium nan highest-profile witnesser to reply questions earlier a expansive jury. His closed-door grounds could connection investigators a firsthand relationship of Trump’s authorities of mind successful nan pivotal weeks aft he mislaid to Biden and further expose nan rift successful their narration since nan extremity of their administration.

The strain could turn arsenic Pence approaches a apt 2024 tally for nan presidency and a situation to Trump, who already is successful nan title for nan Republican nomination.

After Pence was subpoenaed months agone by nan Justice Department’s typical counsel, lawyers for Trump objected connected executive privilege grounds. But a national judge successful Washington past week rejected those arguments, forcing Pence to testify.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg did springiness Pence a triumph by accepting arguments from Pence’s lawyers that, for law reasons, he could not beryllium questioned astir his actions connected Jan. 6. They had based on that because Pence was serving successful his capacity arsenic president of nan Senate that day, he was protected from being forced to attest nether nan Constitution’s “speech aliases debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from questioning astir charismatic legislative acts.

“Having vindicated that rule of nan Constitution, Vice President Pence will not entreaty nan judge’s ruling and will comply pinch nan lawsuit arsenic required by law,” Pence spokesperson Devin O’Malley said successful a connection Wednesday.

The Trump squad could still entreaty nan executive privilege ruling from Boasberg.

The Jan. 6 and classified records investigations are being led by Jack Smith, a erstwhile warfare crimes charismatic who was named by nan Justice Department successful November to service arsenic typical counsel. It is not clear erstwhile nan investigations mightiness extremity aliases whether anyone will beryllium charged.

Pence has spoken extensively astir Trump’s unit run urging him to cull Biden’s triumph successful nan days starring up to Jan. 6, including successful his book, “So Help Me God.” Pence, arsenic vice president, had a ceremonial domiciled overseeing Congress’ counting of nan Electoral College vote, but did not person nan powerfulness to impact nan results, contempt Trump’s contention otherwise.

Pence has said that Trump endangered his family and everyone other who was astatine nan Capitol that time and history will clasp him “accountable.”

“For 4 years, we had a adjacent moving relationship. It did not extremity well,” Pence wrote, summing up their clip successful nan White House.

Colvin reported from New York.