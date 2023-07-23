Mike Trout injury update: Angels star is throwing again

A blackened, grizzled scab lines Mike Trout’s near wrist, an disfigured people he smirked astatine successful nan clubhouse Friday amid a motion of progress.

It’s been 2 weeks since Trout fractured nan hamate bone successful his near hand, nan latest successful a drawstring of injuries that person altered nan All-Star’s seasons since 2020. His stitches from room person been removed, Trout told media Friday, and nan outfielder is backmost to throwing and mobility work.

When he tin prime up a bat again, however, is up to nan regenerative powers of Trout’s scar tissue, and neither Trout nor Angels head Phil Nevin could pinpoint a return day much circumstantial than nan six-to-eight week anticipated betterment astatine nan clip of Trout’s injury.

“I’m astir apt driving nan training unit crazy correct now,” Trout said, erstwhile asked if he felt a consciousness of urgency successful returning successful nan midst of a playoff push.

Trout’s deed .263 pinch 18 homers and an .862 OPS successful 81 games this season, a bat dearly missed arsenic nan Angels claw for a wild-card spot.

Nevin said Friday that infielder Brandon Drury, different accordant shaper astatine nan sheet who has been retired since July 2 pinch a enarthrosis injury, was “getting person and closer” to a rehab assignment.

