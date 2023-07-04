Milky Way: Icy observatory reveals 'ghost particles'

Image source, IceCube/NSF Image caption, The image shows our Galaxy, nan Milky Way, successful ghostly particles called neutrinos

By Victoria Gill Science correspondent, BBC News

An astronomical detector buried successful Antarctic crystal has provided a position of our Galaxy that has ne'er been seen before.

The blurry, bonzer image is of nan Milky Way, but it is composed of nan "ghostly" particles that are emitted by nan reactions that powerfulness stars.

The particles are neutrinos, which are highly difficult to observe connected Earth.

To find them, scientists turned a immense artifact of Antarctic crystal into a detector.

"This is nan first clip we're seeing our Galaxy utilizing particles alternatively than photons [of light]," Prof Subir Sarkar from nan University of Oxford told BBC News. This, he explained, provides a position of "high power processes that style our Galaxy".

Neutrinos tin beryllium thought of arsenic astronomical messengers that constituent to those basal processes. They are created erstwhile particles called cosmic rays - that are rattling astir astatine adjacent ray velocity - smash into different matter.

Capturing those collisions fundamentally intends capturing neutrinos. And that is not easy.

Image source, Mark Krasberg/IceCube/NSF Image caption, Thousands of individual neutrino detectors are suspended successful nan crystal connected cables

"The neutrino is simply a ghostly particle; it's fundamentally almost without mass," explained Prof Sarkar. "They're fundamentally moving astatine nan velocity of ray and mightiness walk done nan Galaxy and not interact pinch anything. That is why, successful bid to spot them, you request a monolithic detector."

The detector that scientists and engineers designed is called IceCube. It is composed of thousands of sensors connected agelong cables that are drilled and stiff into a 1km cubic artifact of ice. The full array is buried adjacent to nan South Pole.

Whenever a neutrino interacts pinch 1 of nan billions of crystal molecules, that relationship is captured.

"Essentially, by knowing which sensor is triggered and astatine what time, we tin reconstruct nan guidance [that neutrino came from]."

The scientists opportunity nan discovery, published successful nan diary Science, is an wholly caller model connected our Galaxy.

Mapping nan Milky Way

Image source, NASA/JPL-Caltech Image caption, An artist's conception of our Galaxy, created utilizing astronomical data

It is simply a period since astronomer Edwin Hubble discovered that nan Milky Way was conscionable 1 of millions of galaxies - that it was our spot successful a immense Universe.

Prof Naoko Kurahashi Neilson, a physicist astatine Drexel University successful Philadelphia, and different personnel of nan IceCube team, said that humans had been studying it for millennia. "We've seen it successful galore wavelengths of ray - for illustration power waves and gamma rays - but since nan dawn of clip it was ever successful electromagnetic radiation. In each wavelengths of ray aliases photons."

"This is nan first 'map' of our Galaxy successful thing [other than light], and it's successful high-energy neutrinos," she told BBC News. "[It will mean] we tin commencement knowing nan beingness processes successful nan Milky Way better."

Image source, YUYA MAKINO, ICECUBE/NSF Image caption, The information was collected by nan IceCube observatory - a detector stiff into crystal astatine nan South Pole