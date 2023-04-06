Millwall and Luton draw to leave Burnley on brink of promotion

Championship play-off hopefuls Luton and Millwall took a constituent apiece successful a dismal brushwood astatine nan Den.

The Hatters' nonaccomplishment to triumph intends Burnley will clinch automatic promotion if they triumph astatine fourth-placed Middlesbrough successful Friday's precocious kick-off.

Both sides were starved of clear-cut chances successful a dire 90 minutes of midfield scrapping, but nan tie extends Luton's unbeaten streak to 8 games and keeps them good placed for a top-six finish.

Millwall, who enactment successful 5th spot, person much activity to do if they are to consolidate their spot successful nan play-offs arsenic their winless tally extended to 3 games.

The Lions' champion effort was a snapshot from Ryan Leonard successful nan first half which was comfortably turned information nan station by Ethan Horvath, while George Long had to beryllium crisp to hit distant an effort by Alfie Doughty arsenic Luton stepped up nan unit precocious successful nan game.

The tie intends Middlesbrough are nan only squad who tin still forestall Vincent Kompany's Clarets from securing a top-two spot, and they request to debar conclusion to support their slim automatic promotion hopes alive.

Luton's defence has been cardinal to their surge into play-off contention. This was their sixth cleanable expanse successful nan past 8 games, and their tally of 18 shut-outs successful full is nan champion successful nan division.

Millwall seldom threatened to ruin that record, pinch Oliver Burke wasting their champion opportunity arsenic he grounded to power Zian Flemming's astute shot complete nan apical successful nan 2nd infinitesimal of nan game.

Elijah Adebayo's header crossed nan look of extremity was hooked clear by George Saville, and astatine nan different extremity Andreas Voglsammer sewage nan shot caught nether his feet arsenic he sought to burst clear of 2 defenders, allowing Luton to clear their lines.

The visitors' skipper Tom Lockyer survived 2 beardown precocious punishment appeals arsenic he doubly appeared to haul down other centre-back Jake Cooper astatine set-pieces, but nan goalless tie was a fitting result.

Luton head Rob Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"A very challenging game. We had to guidelines up to an ariel bombardment pinch tons of shot coming into nan container from set-pieces and propulsion ins and I'm delighted nan measurement we did that.

"What we lacked coming was a small spot of rhythm, and erstwhile did get moments of power we didn't move them good enough.

"It's a large point. It's a really difficult spot to travel and they're going for it arsenic well. It was a really bully time for us."

Millwall head Gary Rowett told BBC Radio London:

"They're a bully broadside - a difficult broadside to hit - and they've shown that complete a agelong play of time.

"I thought today, conscionable for a small spot much subtlety successful nan last third, we astir apt spell an triumph that. We had immoderate large moments and sewage into immoderate bully areas.

"But I can't complain. It's a cleanable expanse and a draw."