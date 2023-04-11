Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

11 April 2023 - 17:38
Sports minster Zizi Kodwa. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Sports, arts & civilization curate Zizi Kodwa says he has spoken to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe to inquire that South African teams beryllium fixed a level playing section erstwhile competing successful competitions connected nan continent.
Kodwa was speaking astatine a property convention successful Sandton connected Tuesday for nan Marumo Gallants' duo who were held astatine a Libyan edifice for 3 weeks aft nan proprietor demanded a interest nan nine saw arsenic exorbitant for other costs, including assisting pinch formation tickets.
Gallants' media serviceman Rufus Matsena and physiotherapist Tebogo Dhlomo returned to South Africa connected Monday aft nine chair Abram Sello reached an statement to settee nan financial conflict pinch Benghazi edifice proprietor Dr Ali Elzargha.
Kodwa was asked astir nan business wherever teams coming to South Africa for competitions person apical curen and facilities, which is often acold from reciprocated. He said Caf needs to enforce its rules connected curen of teams.
“I had an opportunity to speak to nan president of Caf successful Durban to opportunity location are things we arsenic authorities cannot do but federations tin do, and I deliberation Caf tin thief us,” Kodwa said.
“There person been experiences connected nan section [too]. I deliberation Caf has a domiciled to play because we can’t person it that each squad from South Africa that plays connected nan continent experiences these kinds of conditions.
“And I deliberation I sewage a committedness from nan president that location are definite things they will do.”
Kodwa said nan incident pinch nan Libyan authorities is “now closed”.
Gallants travelled to Benghazi and were beaten 4-1 by Al-Akhdar connected March 19.
They knowledgeable problems getting flights owed to nan Ramadan holiday, which Elzargha assisted with. The edifice proprietor said he besides assisted pinch arranging caller makeshift kits for Gallants aft theirs went missing, and recreation successful Benghazi.
However, a measure for $37,000 (about R678,000), erstwhile nan charter formation costs $6,000 amazed nan club.
Sello would not disclose nan specifications of nan statement reached pinch Elzargha. He was asked erstwhile Gallants began trying to get formation tickets to Libya.
“We started arsenic early arsenic January,” Sello said. “Due to nan lucifer taking spot successful nan Ramadan period, together pinch recreation agencies, we struggled to unafraid those flights.
“We besides considered booking charter flights but they were reluctant to onshore successful Benghazi citing difficulties successful that country.
“As a past edifice we contacted nan Libyan edifice proprietor we met successful our erstwhile travel to Benghazi successful October [for a preliminary information crippled against Al Ahli], Dr Ali, who assisted america successful booking return tickets from Istanbul [in Turkey] to Benghazi.
“We booked his edifice and that measure was settled on checkout. The only magnitude owed was for nan formation tickets and kit bought successful Benghazi.
“We tried making payments astatine Al Baraka Bank successful South Africa and Turkey, and done different South African banks, but it was difficult owed to financial complexities.
“Two unit members remained aft nan squad near to finalise nan costs statement pinch Dr Ali. We paid based connected costs estimates received.
“The edifice proprietor demanded an further magnitude but would not springiness a breakdown of what it was for. During this clip he refused to return our staff.”
Sello “apologised to nan labor and their families for nan positions they recovered themselves in”.
He thanked those who assisted Gallants, including nan section of world relations & co-operation and South African Football Association successful their negotiations for nan brace to return home.
He said Gallants do not expect immoderate repetition of their difficulties erstwhile they meet Pyramids FC successful nan first limb of their quarterfinal successful Cairo connected April 23 arsenic location is acold amended recreation infrastructure successful Egypt.