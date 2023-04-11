Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

Sports, arts & civilization curate Zizi Kodwa says he has spoken to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe to inquire that South African teams beryllium fixed a level playing section erstwhile competing successful competitions connected nan continent.

Kodwa was speaking astatine a property convention successful Sandton connected Tuesday for nan Marumo Gallants' duo who were held astatine a Libyan edifice for 3 weeks aft nan proprietor demanded a interest nan nine saw arsenic exorbitant for other costs, including assisting pinch formation tickets.

Gallants' media serviceman Rufus Matsena and physiotherapist Tebogo Dhlomo returned to South Africa connected Monday aft nine chair Abram Sello reached an statement to settee nan financial conflict pinch Benghazi edifice proprietor Dr Ali Elzargha.

Kodwa was asked astir nan business wherever teams coming to South Africa for competitions person apical curen and facilities, which is often acold from reciprocated. He said Caf needs to enforce its rules connected curen of teams.

“I had an opportunity to speak to nan president of Caf successful Durban to opportunity location are things we arsenic authorities cannot do but federations tin do, and I deliberation Caf tin thief us,” Kodwa said.