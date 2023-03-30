Ministers given new guidance on WhatsApp use

Image source, Getty Images

By Becky Morton Political reporter

Ministers person been fixed caller guidance connected utilizing WhatsApp and different backstage messaging apps for authorities business.

It replaces erstwhile guidelines from 2013, earlier WhatsApp was wide used, connected nan usage of backstage email.

The caller guidance states that ministers and officials should usage backstage messaging apps "with care" and ne'er for accusation classified arsenic "secret".

It follows concerns complete nan usage of WhatsApp to talk cardinal decisions during nan Covid pandemic.

Last year, a study by nan Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) recovered a deficiency of clear controls and a accelerated summation successful nan usage of messaging apps for illustration WhatsApp could lead to important accusation astir nan government's consequence to nan pandemic being mislaid aliases insecurely handled.

The watchdog highlighted risks to transparency and accountability and called for a reappraisal into nan usage of backstage correspondence channels successful government.

The rumor was thrown into nan spotlight again earlier this period erstwhile nan Daily Telegraph newspaper revealed it had obtained much than 100,000 messages sent betwixt then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock and different ministers and officials astatine nan tallness of nan pandemic.

The caller guidance, issued by nan Cabinet Office, applies to ministers, typical advisers, officials, contractors and independent experts advising ministers.

It advises that departments should trim nan request for non-corporate connection channels, including WhatsApp, Signal, backstage email, matter messages and backstage messaging connected societal media platforms for illustration Facebook, "as acold arsenic reasonably practicable".

In general, it says authorities systems should beryllium utilized for authorities business and attraction should beryllium taken complete recordkeeping responsibilities.

Under nan guidance, accusation classified arsenic "secret" aliases "top secret" - nan highest level of information classification - must not beryllium shared connected backstage messaging channels.

It besides outlines really important authorities accusation should beryllium captured into authorities systems to thief accountability.

In particular, it highlights really immoderate usage of "disappearing message" functions must not effect connected recordkeeping aliases transparency, though it says specified devices "have a domiciled successful limiting nan build up of messages connected devices".

It comes aft reports suggested immoderate furniture ministers were utilizing nan usability connected Whatsapp, which allows users to group messages to automatically vanish aft a definite timeframe.

There person besides been concerns that ministers could person deleted messages pinch cardinal accusation astir nan government's Covid response, up of nan independent nationalist inquiry.

Lord Bethell, who was a wellness curate during nan pandemic, admitted he had "clumsily deleted" immoderate WhatsApp messages because "there simply wasn't capable abstraction connected my phone".

The ICO said location was "a clear improvement" successful nan caller guidance and that it addressed immoderate of nan concerns raised successful its 2022 report.