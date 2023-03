Minnesota train derailment prompts evacuation of Raymond

Image source, CBS Minnesota

A municipality has been evacuated aft a train derailment caused a occurrence successful Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, CBS reports.

BNSF Railway said astir 22 cars had derailed astatine astir 01:00 section time.

No injuries person been reported but nan train was carrying ethanol and maize syrup which has caused a occurrence to start.

Parts of nan municipality of Raymond person been evacuated, pinch nan sheriff's agency advising against recreation to nan area owed to nan blaze.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed connected Thursday greeting that his agency is monitoring nan situation.

"We are search intimately arsenic much specifications look and will beryllium progressive successful investigation," he wrote connected Twitter.