2 hours ago

The assemblage of a U.S. man who had been missing since Feb. 11 has been recovered successful a clandestine funeral pit connected Mexico's Baja California peninsula, prosecutors successful nan authorities of Baja California Sur said Wednesday.

State charismatic Daniel de la Rosa said a section man and his sister had been arrested successful relationship pinch nan killing, which he said apparently stemmed from a conflict complete a postulation accident.

The assemblage of Wilmer Trivett was recovered by a specially trained canine adjacent nan quiet Pacific seashore municipality of Todos Santos.

Trivett had been camping successful nan area successful his camper truck, which was recovered burned Feb. 23.

Prosecutors said Trivett apparently was progressive successful a postulation mishap pinch nan 2 suspects immoderate clip ago.

De la Rosa said Trivett paid nan 2 astir $2,500 for damages aliases injuries, but he alleged nan brace decided it wasn't capable and later abducted and killed him.

The 2 suspects look homicide charges. Their afloat names were not given, successful accordance pinch Mexican law.

Prosecutors listed Trivett's property arsenic 80, but did not supply a hometown. However, U.S. tv stations successful person reported Trivett was from Markleeville, California, adjacent Lake Tahoe.

Meanwhile, nan FBI past week said it was offering a $40,000 reward for accusation starring to nan location of a 29-year-old American female who went missing successful Mexico backmost successful November of past year. Monica de Leon Barba was past seen stepping her canine location from activity successful Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, connected Nov. 29. Friends and family allege she was abducted, and opportunity she was past seen being forced into a van.

