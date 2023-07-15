Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Is Full Of Callbacks To The First Film

Paramount Pictures
This station contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."
"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is playing successful theaters everyplace now. Along pinch looking to nan early by giving america nan first installment of a two-part story, nan sequel has besides reached backmost into nan history of nan action franchise to thief thrust nan narrative. The film's caller villain has nonstop ties to Ethan Hunt's past, but nan large bad doesn't really person thing to do pinch nan events of nan original "Mission: Impossible" movie, which feels for illustration a missed opportunity.
However, contempt nan motion to events that took spot earlier nan franchise's commencement backmost successful 1996, location are still plentifulness of references to Tom Cruise's original "Mission: Impossible," directed by nan awesome Brian de Palma. In fact, immoderate sequences consciousness for illustration head Christopher McQuarrie is providing audiences pinch his ain type of nan original movie, particularly pinch nan intimidating beingness of Henry Czerny reprising his domiciled arsenic nan IMF's Eugene Kittridge and a peculiar train action sequence. Some of these references are for nan hardcore "Mission: Impossible" fans, but they're not each rather truthful stealthy. Let's excavation in.
Bravo Echo One One
Paramount Pictures
Early successful "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning," we get a glimpse astatine what Ethan Hunt is up to erstwhile he's not accepting deadly missions. Ethan erstwhile hoped to person a normal life pinch his woman Julia (Michelle Monaghan), but he's since settled for a much casual romanticist move pinch Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), whose spy manner skews overmuch person to his mundane existence. Since Ilsa isn't around, Ethan is utilizing his spare clip to thief enlistee caller Impossible Mission Force agents.
After nan film's opening submarine sequence, we spot a nutrient transportation feline dropping disconnected an bid successful what appears to beryllium an abandoned building, until Ethan appears from nan shadows. During this scene, Ethan is fixed his caller mission, and it involves search down Ilsa, who has gotten herself into immoderate problem yet again. When Ethan gives his supplier recognition to person nan mission, he says "Bravo Echo One One." And those who person been pinch nan "Mission: Impossible" movies since nan opening should admit that telephone sign.
In nan first movie, aft Ethan Hunt's full IMF squad has been killed successful nan first act, Ethan makes a covert telephone telephone from a telephone booth connected nan streets of Prague. After securing nan phone, he calls into an IMF hotline, and he's prompted to springiness his designation, which conscionable truthful happens to beryllium "Bravo Echo One One."
Funnily enough, this aforesaid reference was besides made successful "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation." It's a heavy cut, and now you tin constituent it retired to your friends.
'Kittridge, you've ne'er seen maine very upset'
Paramount Pictures
Bringing Kittridge backmost to nan "Mission: Impossible" franchise is simply a awesome decision, and Henry Czerny brings nan equipment yet again. Kittridge erstwhile again finds himself astatine likelihood pinch Ethan, but earlier they portion ways, they person a speech that makes a nonstop callback to their in-person confrontation successful nan first "Mission: Impossible" movie.
After that telephone telephone we talked astir above, Kittridge instructs Ethan to meet him astatine "Location Green," which turns retired to beryllium nan "Akvarium" edifice (though it's not a existent location successful Prague). During that meeting, Ethan learns that nan full ngo that conscionable grounded was really a mole hunt, and since Ethan is nan only 1 who survived, nan IMF has assumed that Ethan himself is nan mole. When Kittridge tries to person Ethan to calmly time off nan edifice nether their custody, he says, "I tin understand you're very upset." And Ethan responds pinch nan celebrated line, "Kittridge, you've ne'er seen maine very upset."
In "Dead Reckoning Part One," Ethan learns that he's been utilized by Kittridge again, this clip successful nan United States government's effort to get nan cruciform cardinal that everyone successful nan world is now trying to get their hands on, moreover though nary of nan world's leaders look to understand what it unlocks. During that conversation, Kittridge gives a variety connected his original "Mission: Impossible" statement by saying, "I cognize you're upset." But Ethan's consequence puts a nosy rotation connected nan proceedings, arsenic he responds, "Upset? I'm not upset. You wanted maine to listen. This is maine listening." It's a nosy exchange, and again, we couldn't beryllium much happy to person Henry Czerny chewing scenery successful beforehand of Tom Cruise.
A small sleight of hand
Paramount Pictures
In nan first "Mission: Impossible," Ethan Hunt gets a small playful pinch nan squad he recruits to thief him bargain nan NOC database of agents who are successful spot astir nan world. Ethan and his chap supplier Claire Phelps (Emmanuelle Béart) prosecute Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames, a staple of nan franchise) and Franz Krieger (Jean Reno) to help them break into CIA office successful Langley, Virginia. After completing nan heist, Krieger decides that he wants to beryllium a much integral portion of nan scheme to waste nan NOC list. When he refuses to springiness Ethan nan disc aft nan heist, Ethan pulls retired different disc that he claims has nan NOC database connected it.
While taunting Krieger astir nan business and whether aliases not he would really spot nan thief pinch nan real NOC list, Ethan does a small sleight of manus by making nan disc abruptly vanish retired of his hands, not dissimilar a thoroughfare magician. Then he pulls it retired of Clarie's overgarment pinch a cocky grin flashed astatine Krieger earlier tapping him connected nan caput pinch nan disc. Honestly, it's overmuch amended if you punctual yourself pinch a clip:
Again, Ethan pulls different sleight of manus instrumentality erstwhile he claps his hands together and makes nan disc vanish again earlier pulling it retired of his backmost pocket. Ethan says, "Do you really deliberation I'd fto you person nan NOC list?" Defeated, Krieger says, "Try immoderate sleight of manus pinch my money, I'll trim your throat."
But of course, nan existent instrumentality was Ethan convincing Krieger that he didn't person nan existent list. When Krieger leaves, he throws what he believes to beryllium nan clone disc into nan trash. Then Ethan walks complete and grabs it retired of nan trash, revealing that Krieger really had nan existent NOC database successful his possession nan full time.
Ethan's sleight of manus skills travel into play successful "Dead Reckoning" in a akin fashion, erstwhile a thief named Grace (Hayley Atwell) gets caught up successful nan huffy dash for nan cruciform key. While having a backmost and distant pinch Grace astir what he's trying to execute and really she's getting progressive successful thing she can't perchance fathom, Ethan uses immoderate of his accelerated hands to make nan cardinal look and disappear. It's different nosy callback to a accomplishment we haven't seen Ethan usage since nan first movie.
Luther's nicknames
Paramount Pictures
Speaking of nan heist from nan first "Mission: Impossible" movie, there's different nosy callback to nan preamble of Luther Stickell successful nan franchise. In nan first film, erstwhile Ethan lays retired what he's looking to execute by breaking into nan CIA office successful Langley, Luther is instantly unsure astir being capable to propulsion it off, to which Ethan quickly responds, "This doesn't sound for illustration nan Luther Stickell I heard of. What did they utilized to telephone you, nan Net Ranger? Phineas Phreak? The only man live who really hacked NATO Ghost Com."
In "Dead Reckoning Part One," there's a infinitesimal erstwhile Benji is arguing whether aliases not he tin constitute codification arsenic quickly and efficiently arsenic Luther. While arguing his case, Benji refers to Luther mockingly by his Net Ranger and Phineas Phreak namesakes.
Catching nan train
Paramount Pictures
Finally, while not needfully an overt reference to an Easter ovum aliases statement from nan first movie, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" features a climax that feels for illustration head Christopher McQuarrie trying to present his type of nan extremity of nan original "Mission: Impossible."
The original movie establishes a gathering betwixt Ethan and a mysterious purchaser he knows only arsenic Job, who has been trying to get ahold of nan NOC list. Job turns retired to beryllium Ethan's presumed dormant workfellow Jim Phelps (Jon Voight), and there's a full pursuit connected apical of a speeding slug train, including a conflict betwixt Ethan and Jim. The extremity of "Dead Reckoning" follows suit, pinch nan Entity's quality proxy, Gabriel (Esai Morales), engaging successful a conflict pinch Ethan connected apical of nan train (and it's a existent train going 60 miles per hour). They moreover quadrate disconnected while nan train speeds done a tunnel, forcing them to enactment adjacent to nan train's tile while trying to destruct each other.
Both of nan trains meet fiery ends, but of course, McQuarrie takes things up a notch by having different suspenseful action series wherever Ethan and Grace person to hurriedly climb up respective of nan remaining Orient Express train cars arsenic they're connected nan verge of tumbling complete nan cliff. Combine each that pinch nan beingness of Kittridge connected nan train, this clip arsenic nan purchaser of nan film's MacGuffin alternatively than nan 1 apprehending an underground criminal, and you've sewage yourself a beautiful coagulated revamp of nan original "Mission: Impossible" ending.
Go spot "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" again successful theaters now.