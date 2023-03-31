Mkhwebane denies allegations of bias against Gordhan

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied she posted a announcement connected Facebook inviting remark from nationalist enterprises curate Pravin Gordhan arsenic an implicated personification earlier informing him and his attorneys.



Mkhwebane was giving grounds astatine nan conception 194 enquiry into her fittingness to clasp office.

In its judgement mounting speech her study connected allegations of misconduct astatine Sars and nan beingness of an forbidden intelligence unit, nan afloat chair of nan Pretoria precocious tribunal successful December 2020 concluded nan nationalist protector was biased against Gordhan.

One of nan grounds for its uncovering was nan mode successful which nan nationalist protector interacted pinch Gordhan.

“Not only did nan nationalist protector elite to not prosecute pinch curate Gordhan’s attorneys connected record, nan conception 7(9) announcement was publically posted connected YouTube earlier giving immoderate announcement to him and his attorneys,” nan afloat chair said successful its judgment.

The conception 7(9) announcement encloses nan nationalist protector's preliminary findings to implicated group and gives them an opportunity to respond to nan findings.

Mkhwebane denied she posted nan announcement arsenic alleged by nan court.

“It is truthful incorrect to beryllium blamed. I issued a 7(9) study publicly. That has ne'er happened.”

Mkhwebane's advocator Dali Mpofu SC played a video clip of a media briefing connected June 3 2019, wherever she informed nan nationalist astir nan position of a number of investigations she was conducting.

In that briefing, Mkhwebane said location were allegations she was harassing Gordhan and explained location were a number of complaints lodged and she had approached nan group complained about, including Gordhan, to get their broadside of nan story.

She besides said location were still a number of interactions she would person pinch Gordhan.

“I will beryllium issuing a 7(9) announcement relating to nan Executive Members Ethics Act title relating to his gathering pinch nan Guptas. When it comes to rumor of nan rogue unit, group person mislaid lives, group person been tainted that is still going to happen.

“I will beryllium serving that announcement coming which is June 3 2019. I americium fresh to person each nan backlash, I americium not targeting aliases harassing immoderate minister,” Mkhwebane said astatine nan time.