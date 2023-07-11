MLB All-Star Game 2023 odds, picks, prediction: Best bets for Midsummer Classic in Seattle

The 93rd Major League Baseball All-Star is group for Tuesday nighttime astatine Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Here's how you tin watch nan game. Here are nan rosters for each team and here are nan starting lineups.

If you came here, though, likelihood are you saw location was a gambling angle, truthful we're going to jump correct into that. And, yes, I utilized "odds" successful that erstwhile condemnation connected purpose.

All likelihood via Caesars Sportsbook.

AL vs. NL

National League: -110

American League: -110

The American League has won 9 consecutive successful this series. Given really overmuch nan players alteration leagues these days and that it's a one-game sample, I wouldn't publication excessively overmuch into that. We're besides smart capable to beware nan mindset that nan NL is "due" triumph successful specified a coin flip game, because we cognize that nary matter really galore times you flip a coin and it ends up heads successful a row, nan likelihood stay 50-50 that heads comes up again nan adjacent time.

That long-winded paragraph is simply a short measurement of saying do not fto "momentum" (AL) aliases "they are due!" (NL) travel into your mindset connected this play.

My gut emotion is nan NL connected this one. I was waiting for a emotion to participate my mind and sway maine and it came erstwhile nan starting lineups were released. With Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Mookie Bettts apt to get 2 times done nan bid together -- possibly moreover three, though I uncertainty it -- nan NL lineup is wholly loaded. The AL is missing Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez and, owed to nan trickling down, has a weaker backmost 3rd of nan lineup. We cognize nan starting pitchers and that's astir it for nan pitching plan. We can't beryllium judge really nan managers will usage their benches pinch nan lineup, either, truthful overmuch much of an earnest breakdown would beryllium a discarded of time. Just usage your gut and inquire who it likes.

THE PICK: National League -110

The National League is besides -220 connected nan tally statement (+1.5) I would alternatively bask giving nan NL an other tally of cushion, but not astatine that price.

Total

Over 7.5 runs (+110)

Under 7.5 runs (-130)

For anyone interested, nan past clip nan All-Star Game was successful this ballpark was 2001 and nan AL hit nan NL, 4-1. I don't really attraction astir that arsenic I don't judge it has immoderate base connected this one, but location are those who want nan information, truthful do pinch it what you please.

That's a debased total, but nan 3 astir caller All-Star Games person travel successful nether that and, successful fact, 5 of nan past six have. The only 1 that didn't successful that span was 2018, erstwhile a precocious location tally barrage successful D.C. sent it over.

I consciousness for illustration we're going complete again. There's a flimsy uptick successful discourtesy this play and there's besides nan anticipation that MLB is going to gaffe successful those extra-juicy balls to pave nan measurement for a laser show successful beforehand of nan nationalist audience. As noted earlier, I for illustration nan NL lineup arsenic a full a spot better, but that doesn't mean I deliberation nan AL will beryllium held down. We'll spot a fewer rallies by some sides pinch immoderate large location runs.

I'll opportunity nan people ends up 6-4, which intends ...

THE PICK: Over 7.5 runs (+110)

First-inning run?

Yeah, let's get nuts and opportunity 1 of nan 2 teams scores successful nan first. I'll conjecture Ronald Acuña Jr. is progressive somehow.

THE PICK: Any tally successful first inning? Yes, +115