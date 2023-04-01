MLB world rips George Santos over puzzling video claiming he supports the Mets

2 days ago
U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has faced a important magnitude of scrutiny since he took office. 

But his latest disapproval is coming from nan sports world, specifically New York Mets fans. Santos represents New York's 3rd legislature district, which includes portion of nan North Shore of Long Island, bluish Nassau County and parts of northeastern Queens.

The Mets play astatine Citi Field, which is located successful Flushing Meadows successful Queens.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves nan U.S. Capitol Jan. 12, 2023, successful Washington, D.C. 

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves nan U.S. Capitol Jan. 12, 2023, successful Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ahead of the Mets' play opener against nan Marlins astatine loanDepot Park, Santos, who remains astatine nan halfway of a House Ethics Committee investigation, posted a bizarre video connected Twitter.

Baseball fans, Mets supporters and Twitter users slammed Santos for nan post.

Citi Field during a wild-card bid crippled betwixt nan San Diego Padres and nan New York Mets Oct. 7, 2022, successful New York, N.Y. 

Citi Field during a wild-card bid crippled betwixt nan San Diego Padres and nan New York Mets Oct. 7, 2022, successful New York, N.Y.  (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"As a bully aged Mets fan, I cognize you guys aren’t gonna beryllium playing until April 6 backmost home, but a good, old-fashioned ‘Let’s Go Mets!'," Santos said successful nan video.

Twitter reacted pinch 1 personification calling Santos' video "deplorable."

"It’s going to leak that he’s a Phillies fan," different personification predicted.

Freelance journalist Marisa Kabas wrote, "I conscionable consciousness for illustration this sewage mislaid successful nan indictment news and everyone really needs to spot it." 

"A batch of group look dubious of George Santos’ shot credentials. Apparently they forgot each astir his All-Star play astatine 2nd guidelines during nan Mets’ 2011 World Series run," a Twitter personification sarcastically wrote.

The Mets person already had a adjacent stock of bad luck successful 2023. All-Star person Edwin Diaz suffered a freak wounded successful nan World Baseball Classic and is expected to miss six to 8 months pursuing surgery.

Mets pitcher Justin Verlander during a outpouring training workout Feb. 17, 2023, successful Port St. Lucie, Fla. 

Mets pitcher Justin Verlander during a outpouring training workout Feb. 17, 2023, successful Port St. Lucie, Fla.  (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

And starting pitcher Justin Verlander's Mets career sewage disconnected to a sour start. The co-ace learned he would statesman nan play connected nan injured database pinch a low-grade musculus strain.

The 40-year-old is scheduled to beryllium reevaluated adjacent week.

The wounded apparently happened aft a bullpen convention Wednesday. The three-time Cy Young Award victor had issues pinch his velocity during his last outpouring training start.

The Mets defeated nan Marlins 5-3 connected opening day.

Chantz Martin is simply a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

