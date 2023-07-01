20 Jul Mobile App Change Log 6.5

Recent updates and optimisations to nan Bitfinex mobile app

We’re pleased to coming Version 6.5 of nan Bitfinex mobile app.

The latest update to nan Bitfinex mobile app includes wide improvements.

iOS

Android

You tin besides download nan latest type of nan Bitfinex mobile app from nan Android Application Package (APK).

Please stock your acquisition by leaving a reappraisal successful nan app shop aliases by completing nan Bitfinex mobile personification app survey! The beneath changes person been suggested to america by our progressive customer base. Feedback from our customers is incredibly valuable to us.

Onboarding

Updated to urge app mode for low-end devices

Updated to show P2P trading suggestions

Updated to show 2FA modals successful afloat screen

Updated nan Google Authenticator icon

Trading

Added nan Order Book update wave move betwixt Realtime and Throttle 5S

Updated to adhd P2P Trading shortcut nether relationship dashboard

Updated to adhd P2P Trading shortcut nether relationship dashboard Added token icons for ANT, BLUR, FORTH, HIX, ICE, JASMY, KAVA, LUNA2, MIM, OPX, PEPE, POLC, SIDUS, SPELL, SXX

Fixed nan rumor of floor plan reset not reflecting definite changes connected nan web aft syncing

Fixed nan rumor of nan floor plan showing candles aft resetting successful Lite Mode

Fixed to clear magnitude erstwhile switching waste and acquisition actions

Fixed nan rumor of nan trading brace surface auto-switching to nan Stake screen

Fixed nan OTC mini magnitude showing nan incorrect format issue

Wallet

Updated to show due connection erstwhile nary slope ligament supplier is available

Updated to hide keyboard aft inputting retreat magnitude and selecting adjacent step

Fast Pay

Updated to show movements correction connected nan Scan screen

Updated to merge Plan B pinch Bitfinex Merchant Pay Map data

Updated nan Permissions to adhd IP entree restrictions

Updated to caller ads for users erstwhile utilizing Account Switch and Merchant Map

Others

Fixed nan complaint limit correction successful Bitfinex Pulse

Updated translations

Updated Staking values

Updated to hide image for an attached nexus erstwhile Bitfinex Pulse posts person their ain attachments

Updated to alteration autocorrect for Bitfinex Pulse station inputs

Updated support article links

You tin besides stock your feedback pinch america by joining our Bitfinex Telegram channel and Discord community.