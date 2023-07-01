Mobile App Change Log 6.5

1 week ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Mobile App Change Log 6.5

20 Jul Mobile App Change Log 6.5

Recent updates and optimisations to nan Bitfinex mobile app

We’re pleased to coming Version 6.5 of nan Bitfinex mobile app.

The latest update to nan Bitfinex mobile app includes wide improvements.

  • iOS
  • Android

You tin besides download nan latest type of nan Bitfinex mobile app from nan Android Application Package (APK).

Please stock your acquisition by leaving a reappraisal successful nan app shop aliases by completing nan Bitfinex mobile personification app survey! The beneath changes person been suggested to america by our progressive customer base. Feedback from our customers is incredibly valuable to us.

Onboarding

  • Updated to urge app mode for low-end devices
  • Updated to show P2P trading suggestions
  • Updated to show 2FA modals successful afloat screen
  • Updated nan Google Authenticator icon 

Trading

  • Added nan Order Book update wave move betwixt Realtime and Throttle 5S
    Updated to adhd P2P Trading shortcut nether relationship dashboard
  • Added token icons for ANT, BLUR, FORTH, HIX, ICE, JASMY, KAVA, LUNA2, MIM, OPX, PEPE, POLC, SIDUS, SPELL, SXX
  • Fixed nan rumor of floor plan reset not reflecting definite changes connected nan web aft syncing
  • Fixed nan rumor of nan floor plan showing candles aft resetting successful Lite Mode
  • Fixed to clear magnitude erstwhile switching waste and acquisition actions
  • Fixed nan rumor of nan trading brace surface auto-switching to nan Stake screen
  • Fixed nan OTC mini magnitude showing nan incorrect format issue

Wallet

  • Updated to show due connection erstwhile nary slope ligament supplier is available 
  • Updated to hide keyboard aft inputting retreat magnitude and selecting adjacent step

Fast Pay

  • Updated to show movements correction connected nan Scan screen
  • Updated to merge Plan B pinch Bitfinex Merchant Pay Map data
  • Updated nan Permissions to adhd IP entree restrictions
  • Updated to caller ads for users erstwhile utilizing Account Switch and Merchant Map

Others

  • Fixed nan complaint limit correction successful Bitfinex Pulse
  • Updated translations
  • Updated Staking values  
  • Updated to hide image for an attached nexus erstwhile Bitfinex Pulse posts person their ain attachments
  • Updated to alteration autocorrect for Bitfinex Pulse station inputs
  • Updated support article links 

You tin besides stock your feedback pinch america by joining our Bitfinex Telegram channel and Discord community.

More
Source Blog

Related Article

UK Court Slaps Crypto Scammers With Over 6-Year Prison Sentence

UK Court Slaps Crypto Scammers With Over 6-Year Prison Sentence

7 hours ago
Want To Increase Web3 Participation? Japanese Association Tells Authorities To Slash Crypto Taxes

Want To Increase Web3 Participation? Japanese Association Tells Authorities To Slash Crypto Taxes

16 hours ago
zkSync-Native DeFi Aggregator Kannagi Finance Rug Pulls $2 Million

zkSync-Native DeFi Aggregator Kannagi Finance Rug Pulls $2 Million

20 hours ago
Bitdeer Launches Fund For Bitcoin Mining Operations In Bhutan

Bitdeer Launches Fund For Bitcoin Mining Operations In Bhutan

21 hours ago

Popular Article

Isolated by the West, Putin hosted a summit for leaders from Africa in St. Petersburg

Isolated by the West, Putin hosted a summit for leaders from Africa in St. Petersburg

23 hours ago
Stay Cool This Summer With the Right Clothes. Here’s What to Know - CNET

Stay Cool This Summer With the Right Clothes. Here’s What to Know - CNET

22 hours ago
Verizon Fios Home Internet Review: Simply the Best? - CNET

Verizon Fios Home Internet Review: Simply the Best? - CNET

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.