20 Jul Mobile App Change Log 6.5
Recent updates and optimisations to nan Bitfinex mobile app
We’re pleased to coming Version 6.5 of nan Bitfinex mobile app.
The latest update to nan Bitfinex mobile app includes wide improvements.
- iOS
- Android
You tin besides download nan latest type of nan Bitfinex mobile app from nan Android Application Package (APK).
Onboarding
- Updated to urge app mode for low-end devices
- Updated to show P2P trading suggestions
- Updated to show 2FA modals successful afloat screen
- Updated nan Google Authenticator icon
Trading
- Added nan Order Book update wave move betwixt Realtime and Throttle 5S
Updated to adhd P2P Trading shortcut nether relationship dashboard
- Added token icons for ANT, BLUR, FORTH, HIX, ICE, JASMY, KAVA, LUNA2, MIM, OPX, PEPE, POLC, SIDUS, SPELL, SXX
- Fixed nan rumor of floor plan reset not reflecting definite changes connected nan web aft syncing
- Fixed nan rumor of nan floor plan showing candles aft resetting successful Lite Mode
- Fixed to clear magnitude erstwhile switching waste and acquisition actions
- Fixed nan rumor of nan trading brace surface auto-switching to nan Stake screen
- Fixed nan OTC mini magnitude showing nan incorrect format issue
Wallet
- Updated to show due connection erstwhile nary slope ligament supplier is available
- Updated to hide keyboard aft inputting retreat magnitude and selecting adjacent step
Fast Pay
- Updated to show movements correction connected nan Scan screen
- Updated to merge Plan B pinch Bitfinex Merchant Pay Map data
- Updated nan Permissions to adhd IP entree restrictions
- Updated to caller ads for users erstwhile utilizing Account Switch and Merchant Map
Others
- Fixed nan complaint limit correction successful Bitfinex Pulse
- Updated translations
- Updated Staking values
- Updated to hide image for an attached nexus erstwhile Bitfinex Pulse posts person their ain attachments
- Updated to alteration autocorrect for Bitfinex Pulse station inputs
- Updated support article links
