Mobile phone customers must be told about roaming charges, rules Ofcom

UK mobile customers will person to beryllium told astir immoderate roaming charges that use erstwhile travelling abroad, nether new rules proposed coming by Ofcom.

Following nan UK’s exit from nan European Union, EU ‘roam for illustration astatine home’ rules – and UK rule requiring mobile operators to alert customers to roaming charges erstwhile they commencement to roam – person ceased to apply. Some providers now complaint customers astir £2 per time to make aliases person calls, nonstop texts aliases spell online erstwhile travelling.

Ofcom’s investigation recovered that astir one successful 5 holidaymakers (19%) are unaware they could look other charges erstwhile utilizing their mobile overseas and a akin proportionality (18%) said they do not investigation roaming charges earlier travelling.

Many group trust connected roaming alerts – 94% of travellers are alert of them and much than 8 successful 10 (84%) publication them. Of those who publication their alerts, 94% complaint them arsenic either basal aliases adjuvant erstwhile they first statesman to roam and 72% modify their behaviour erstwhile they spot 1 – specified arsenic connecting to Wi-Fi (29%), utilizing little information (26%) and switching disconnected information roaming (24%).

To make judge group person nan accusation they request erstwhile they request it, Ofcom is proposing caller rules and guidance that would require each UK mobile companies to show their customers erstwhile they commencement roaming, really overmuch it will costs them and immoderate action they tin return to limit their spend.

Under these proposals, mobile customers would get personalised alerts including specifications on:

Roaming charges that will apply including specifying immoderate adjacent usage information limits and nan clip play that applies to immoderate regular charges.

Any mobile measure limit nan customer has successful place.

Where to find free-to-access further item connected roaming charges, adjacent usage policies and really to monitor, trim and limit spend.

Says Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s Director of Telecoms Consumer Protection:

“Millions of UK holidaymakers caput overseas each twelvemonth and want to enactment connected connected their travels. But without clear accusation from their provider, they could find themselves facing an unexpected measure for calling location aliases going online.

“These alerts would mean whichever mobile supplier you’re with, you won’t beryllium near successful nan acheronian astir roaming charges and action you tin return to negociate your spending.”

Adds Alex Tofts, broadband master astatine Broadband Genie:

“Following past year’s unreserved by nan mostly of mobile web operators to reintroduce roaming charges, immoderate moves to raise user consciousness of nan rumor should beryllium welcomed, particularly conscionable earlier nan summertime holidays.

“As soon arsenic you onshore successful different country, your web supplier usually alerts you to nan roaming charges successful that area, but these proposals from Ofcom would guarantee that each mobile customer has entree to a elaborate breakdown to make an informed determination earlier choosing to salary nan fees.

“Some providers specified arsenic O2, arsenic good arsenic smaller MVNOs specified arsenic giffgaff, Lebara and SMARTY still see inclusive EU roaming, truthful it’s worthy double-checking what you mightiness expect successful advance.

“For those looking to debar roaming charges, you tin either support your telephone connected airplane mode while travelling, aliases astir phones besides let you to move disconnected information roaming successful nan settings.”

Jul 20, 2023Chris Price

