Momentum and FOMO can drive stocks even higher - but the buying frenzy might end abruptly, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says

Jeremy Siegel.Scott Mlyn/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Investors are putting much weight connected economical information than looming complaint hikes, Jeremy Siegel says.

Momentum and FOMO could thrust stocks higher successful nan short term, nan professor says.

But deteriorating jobs information and different antagonistic shocks could derail nan rally, Siegel says.

Investors are brushing disconnected nan imaginable of higher liking rates and piling into stocks, but nan buying frenzy mightiness extremity abruptly, Jeremy Siegel has warned.

"The marketplace is presently prioritizing nan beardown system complete fearfulness of nan Fed," the retired Wharton finance professor said successful his weekly WisdomTree commentary, published connected Wednesday. "We will spot really agelong that tin last."

The Federal Reserve's conflict against historical ostentation has centered connected raising liking rates from astir zero past outpouring to northbound of 5% today, and nan US cardinal slope has penciled successful a mates much hikes this year. Higher rates boost nan entreaty of bonds and savings accounts comparative to stocks, and typically erode firm profits by expanding companies' liking costs and curbing request from consumers and businesses. As a result, they thin to propulsion down nan prices of stocks and different risky assets.

However, nan US system has proven resilient to nan Fed's hikes, pinch maturation and employment both holding up successful caller months. Investors are betting connected stocks because they judge nan US tin flight a recession, and companies tin withstand nan unit of higher rates.

Siegel questioned why nan Fed is still pressing guardant pinch complaint hikes moreover though ostentation has dropped from a precocious of 9.1% past summertime to 4% successful May. He suggested that Fed officials whitethorn judge a buoyant system will substance inflation, moreover though existent prices of lipid and different commodities don't support that view.

"What surprises and disappoints maine … is that nan Fed continues to escalate its tightening and hawkish stance," he said.

Siegel besides touched connected nan lodging market. Home prices person climbed for 3 consecutive months, and are now up 40% successful a comparatively short period. Combined pinch a 65% emergence successful mean owe costs, affordability has dropped sharply, meaning it's apt that rate buyers are nan ones pushing up prices, he said.

The seasoned commentator weighed successful connected nan chances of an economical slump too. "I judge we still person elevated risks of a downturn successful nan 2nd half of nan twelvemonth owed to imaginable antagonistic shocks," he said, suggesting nan Supreme Court's determination to artifact forgiveness of student loans could wounded user spending, and a looming UPS onslaught whitethorn disrupt nationalist proviso chains.

Given nan mixed backdrop, Siegel issued a cautious marketplace outlook. "I deliberation momentum and fearfulness of missing retired connected gains tin return nan marketplace higher complete nan short run," he said, earlier informing nan rally could lead to stocks becoming overvalued.

The writer of "Stocks for nan Long Run" besides warned that bad news specified arsenic weaker jobs information could dampen nan affirmative sentiment successful markets. But he emphasized that immoderate worth stocks are already priced for a mild recession, meaning they could salary disconnected moreover if conditions worsen.

Read nan original article connected Business Insider