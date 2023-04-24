Montana House cancels session after rally for transgender lawmaker

1 hour ago

Montana's House speaker canceled a Tuesday level convention a time aft 7 protestors were arrested for disrupting proceedings pinch demands that Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a transgender Democrat silenced by lawmakers for comments against bans connected gender-affirming care, beryllium allowed to speak.

The cancellation is nan latest improvement successful a standoff complete whether Montana Republicans will fto nan lawmaker from Missoula speak unless she apologizes for her remarks past week connected a gender-affirming attraction prohibition proposal.

Speaker Matt Regier did not return questions connected Tuesday aliases explicate why lawmakers were not returning to nan floor, but successful a little connection called nan disruptions a "dark time for Montana."

"Currently, each representatives are free to participate successful House debates while pursuing nan House rules," Regier told reporters. "The prime to not travel nan House rules is 1 that Rep. Zephyr has made. The only personification silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not beryllium bullied."

Under Regier's leadership, nan House has not allowed Zephyr to speak since past week erstwhile she said that those who voted to prohibition gender-affirming attraction for young group would person "blood connected their hands." He and different Republicans said nan remark was acold extracurricular nan boundaries of due civilian sermon and demanded she apologizes earlier being allowed to participate successful legislative discussions.

Zephyr's remarks, and nan Republican response, group disconnected a concatenation of events that culminated successful a rally extracurricular nan Capitol and 7 arrests Monday aft protestors interrupted House proceedings demanding Zephyr beryllium fixed nan correct to speak. The segment astatine nan Statehouse galvanized some those demanding she is allowed to speak and those saying her actions represent an unacceptable onslaught connected civilian discourse.

Much for illustration developments successful nan Tennessee Statehouse weeks agone — wherever 2 lawmakers were expelled aft participating successful a post-school shooting weapon power protestation that interrupted proceedings — Zephyr's reward has ignited a firestorm of statement astir governance and populist successful politically polarizing times.

It has showcased nan increasing powerfulness of nan Montana Freedom Caucus, a group of right-wing lawmakers that has spearheaded nan complaint to subject Zephyr. The caucus re-upped its demands and rhetoric Monday. In a statement, they said that Zephyr's determination to hoist a microphone toward nan gallery's protesters amounted to "encouraging an insurrection."

It's unclear if Regier and House leaders will travel nan Freedom Caucus's demand. Rep. Casey Knudsen, a rancher and a Freedom Caucus member, said nan cancellation gave activity clip to respond to Monday's events. House Democratic Leader Kim Abbott said she saw leadership's determination to cancel arsenic giving lawmakers "some clip to regroup."

Though respective resisted rule enforcement officers trying to apprehension them, Abbott pushed backmost astatine characterizing nan activity arsenic violent. She acknowledged it was disruptive, but called nan objection peaceful. She said nationalist protests were a predictable consequence to a lawmaker representing much than 10,000 constituents not being allowed to speak and questioned bringing successful officers successful riot cogwheel to grip nan chanting protestors.

"It was chanting, but it perfectly was not violent," she said. "Sometimes utmost measures person a consequence for illustration this."

There were nary reports of harm to nan building and lawmakers were not threatened.

On Monday, Zephyr said nan 7 arrested were "defending democracy" and successful an earlier reside said that nan series of events that followed her remarks illustrated really they had struck a chord pinch those successful power.

"They picked maine successful this infinitesimal because I said a point that sewage done their shield for a second," she told a crowd of supporters gathered connected nan Capitol steps adjacent a banner that publication "Democracy dies here."

She said she does not intend to apologize and based on that her "blood connected your hands" remark accurately reflected nan stakes of specified bans for transgender kids.

