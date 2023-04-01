Montevideo Maru: Australia finds wreck of Japanese WW2 disaster ship

Image source, Silentworld Foundation Image caption, For much than 80 years nan Montevideo Maru wreck's location was a mystery

By Laurence Peter BBC News

Deep-sea explorers person recovered nan wreck of a Japanese carrier vessel which sank disconnected nan Philippines, sidesplitting astir 1,000 Australian troops and civilians successful World War Two.

It was Australia's worst maritime disaster: a US submarine torpedoed nan vessel unaware that it was packed pinch prisoners captured successful Papua New Guinea.

The Montevideo Maru sank successful July 1942.

An estimated 979 Australians died, on pinch 33 Norwegian sailors and 20 Japanese guards and crew.

An Australian maritime archaeology group, Silentworld Foundation, organised nan mission, helped by a Dutch deep-sea study institution called Fugro.

The wreck was located by an autonomous underwater conveyance (AUV) astatine a extent of much than 4,000m (13,123ft) - deeper than nan Titanic wreck.

Captain Roger Turner, a method master successful nan hunt team, told nan BBC that "it's a warfare sedate now, it's a tomb that must beryllium treated pinch due respect".

The closest nan AUV sewage to nan wreck was 45m, he said.

"It was a infinitesimal of emotion to spot nan images of nan ship, nan closed hatch covers wherever prisoners were kept connected nan voyage."

The wreck will not beryllium disturbed - quality remains aliases artefacts will not beryllium removed, Silentworld said.

Image source, Silentworld Foundation Image caption, The front conception of nan wreck connected nan seabed

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that "at agelong last, nan resting spot of nan mislaid souls of nan Montevideo Maru has been found".

"We dream today's news brings a measurement of comfortableness to loved ones who person kept a agelong vigil."

The vessel was sunk by torpedoes from nan USS Sturgeon and went down rapidly.

Speaking by telephone from nan hunt vessel, Capt Turner said that aft being hit, nan Montevideo Maru had assumed a steep perspective wrong six minutes and vanished beneath nan waves successful 11 minutes. Just 3 lifeboats were launched and 102 Japanese unit and guards rowed to nan Philippines.

Silentworld head John Mullen said families had "waited years for news of their missing loved ones".

"Today, by uncovering nan vessel, we dream to bring closure to nan galore families devastated by this unspeakable disaster."

Image source, Silentworld Foundation Image caption, The hunt squad analysing information astatine sea

Silentworld says that successful full nan estimated 1,089 victims came from 14 nations and it has not been imaginable to trace each of their adjacent of kin. But it says descendants of nan victims tin registry pinch nan Australian Defence Force to get updates connected nan investigation and early commemorations.

The hunt began connected 6 April successful nan South China Sea, 110km (68 miles) north-west of Luzon successful nan Philippines, and nan wreck was located aft 12 days.

It past took respective days to verify nan wreck utilizing master study from maritime archaeologists, conservators and different specialists, including ex-naval officers.

Scans of nan wreck, including nan hold, foremast and bow, matched features marked successful drawings of nan ship.

Image source, Silentworld Foundation Image caption, The Dutch Fugro autonomous underwater conveyance (AUV) pinpointed nan wreck

Capt Turner told nan BBC that nan squad were "euphoric".

"Many years were invested successful this, and much than that, nan descendants of nan victims number successful nan thousands. Two who were connected committee spent overmuch of their lives researching nan events, search down arsenic galore victims arsenic they were able."

Capt Turner said residents of Rabaul successful Papua New Guinea - a strategical hub captured by nan Japanese successful 1942 - still felt their relationship to nan Montevideo Maru disaster "very powerfully today".

"They conveyed really important this was to nan descendants," he said.

The team's elation astatine yet locating nan vessel was tempered by sadness astatine nan standard of nan disaster.

"We're looking astatine nan gravesite of complete 1,000 people," John Mullen told Australia's ABC News.

"We mislaid astir doubly arsenic galore [Australians] arsenic successful nan full of nan Vietnam War, truthful it's extraordinarily important for families and descendants," he said.

"We had 2 group connected committee who had family members who were lost, truthful while connected nan 1 broadside location were cheers, connected nan different location were a fewer tears. It was very emotional."

