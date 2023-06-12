More than 900 migrants drown off Tunisia's coast in 2023

More than 900 migrants person drowned disconnected Tunisia's seashore truthful acold this year, nan country's Interior minister, Kamel Feki, said connected Wednesday.

The North African state is experiencing an influx of migrants who are attempting to flight poorness by making their measurement to Europe.

Feki told parliament that from January 1 to July 20 this year, 901 bodies had been recovered from maritime incidents in nan Mediterranean Sea.

According to nan National Guard spokesperson Houcem Eddine Jebabli, much than 34,000 group had been rescued in respective operations.

It is said that astir of nan boats carrying migrants depart from nan confederate metropolis of Sfax pinch nan extremity of mounting disconnected for Europe.

The Italian authorities earlier said that much than 80,000 group person crossed nan Mediterranean to get connected its statement this year.

Most of them are from Tunisia and Libya, it said.

UN warns about 'unfolding tragedy' of migrants

The United Nations expressed heavy interest astir nan migrants who are stranded successful Tunisia aft being relocated to isolated areas of nan country.

The NGO Human Rights Watch said up to 1,200 Africans were "expelled aliases forcibly transferred" to nan separator regionsImage: Hasan Mrad/DeFodi Images/picture alliance

Many were displaced from Sfax pursuing caller unrest, while others were relocated from various municipality centers, nan UN said.

"Among those stranded are women (including immoderate who are pregnant) and children," nan UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, nan UN exile agency, said successful a associated statement.

"They are stuck successful nan desert, facing utmost heat, and without entree to shelter, nutrient aliases water. There is an urgent request to supply critical, life-saving humanitarian assistance while urgent, humane solutions are found.

Saving nan lives of those who are stranded must beryllium nan priority, nan UN agencies urged.

"The unfolding calamity needs to end,” they said.

What is happening successful Tunisia?

Racial tensions and unit person flared successful nan state of 12 cardinal people, arsenic it is becoming a increasing hub for migrant routes.

The African federation is struggling pinch a heavy economical crisis, wherever precocious ostentation and unemployment person been driving Tunisians to fly nan country.

The migrants and asylum seekers effort to return perilous oversea voyages successful often rickety boats done nan Mediterranean successful nan hopes of a amended life.

According to IOM, nan cardinal Mediterranean has go nan world's deadliest migratory route, claiming much than 20,000 lives since 2014.

ara/lo (AFP, Reuters)